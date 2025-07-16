Amid Nick Saban comeback rumors, Kalen DeBoer opens up about ex-Alabama HC's presence in recruiting weekend

Even after Nick Saban stepped down from his role at Alabama in 2024, the legendary coach remains a vital part of Bama. He has a private office at Denny-Bryant Stadium, where he is engaged in outreach activities and other off-field duties.

This year's SEC media days floated a new theory that Saban could return to football coaching. The theory found more credibility since he was present at Alabama's recruiting weekends multiple times.

Kalen DeBoer addressed this scenario while speaking to the Next Round panelists on Wednesday. DeBoer mentioned that Saban was quite busy, and getting a slot from his packed schedule was difficult.

"I think it was probably in June," DeBoer said. "Actually, in early June, I was trying to find a time when my assistant checked it. I'm trying to find a date.

“We could not find a date together. He's busy doing his thing. But here's the thing: I know that you don't put everything into a program for as many years as he did. And he's got his fingerprints and then some all over the place. When it comes to this tradition, what the pride at this place is all about, he added to it, made it better.

The Next Round @NextRoundLive LINK When asked about Nick Saban being present in Tuscaloosa on a recruiting weekend, Kalen DeBoer said: “Why not make something special for people when they come to your campus for an official visit?”

DeBoer added:

“I understand making sure that it was really cool, because these are some guys th had met with early in their recruiting process. And just why not make something special for people when they come to your campus for an official visit?”

Kalen DeBoer shares his optimism at SEC media days 2025

After coming out of a disappointing campaign with a 9-4 record, Kalen DeBoer now looks to live up to the Bama standards. First on the deck is to record at least 10+ winning game seasons and then punch a playoff ticket. Thereafter, a national championship game would eventually satisfy Bama fans who were greatly missing Saban's presence on the sideline.

While speaking to the reporters, DeBoer mentioned that he is hopeful about his team and the coaching staff. To aid his aspirations, he has added veteran members like Ryan Grubb, with whom he has had great success.

Alabama's QB1 for the 2025 season remains a mystery. However, DeBoer mentioned that Ty Simpson leads the race at the moment.

