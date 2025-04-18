Amid NIL drama, Deion Sanders' Colorado star calls out selfish modern football : "Sports crazy now"

Deion Sanders lost several key players to the NFL draft this year. That includes 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter, along with his sons Shedeur and Shilo. With the spring transfer portal open, Coach Prime lost breakout freshman center Cash Cleveland as well.

Cleveland started four games for Deion Sanders last year. He was expected to return as a starter before entering the transfer portal. After the offensive lineman's departure, his teammate Jordan Seaton posted a cryptic message on social media.

In a tweet, the Colorado Buffaloes' offensive tackle talked about the changes in college football in the current NIL landscape. He also complained about the lack of spirit of 'brotherhood' in the game in the modern era.

"sports crazy Now...can't even build a true brotherhood anymore too much I and ME," Seaton wrote.

The current NIL landscape has made it easier for players to get paid. However, it also leads to a lot of complications. Take Nico Iamaleava, for example.

After two seasons with the Vols, the quarterback demanded a new NIL contract that pays him $4 million a season. Josh Heupel and his team parted ways with him in the transfer portal. Now, Iamaleava is searching for a new team and will likely have to settle for less than what he was earning with the Vols.

Just like Cleveand, Jordan Seaton joined the Buffs as a part of the recruiting class of 2024. He was named the starting tackle as a freshman and played in all 13 games. Seaton had 612 passing block snaps and just allowed three sacks on quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Cash Cleveland is not the only Buffs player to depart in the transfer portal. Deion Sanders and his team also bid farewell to wide receiver Adrian Wilson. The freshman wide receiver decided to commit to play for Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels. The former four-star recruit will now begin his collegiate journey out of Chapel Hill.

Deion Sanders sends stern message to players after underwhelming practice

Coach Prime wants to help the Buffs become a strong playoff contender this upcoming season. However, he wasn't happy with the performance he saw on the field during a practice session this week.

In a video shared by 'Well Off Media' on YouTube, Deion Sanders expressed his disappointment about the underwhelming practice. He then urged the team to remain focused on their goals and sent them off for conditioning instead.

"That's the worst practice I've been in as a part of this school," Sanders said. "We just had three plays, that's all we want. There ain't nobody out here that has given their all in any one of those plays. Right now, let's forget it. Put your helmets down, let's go ahead and condition, and we gonna do a walk through."

Fans will get a glimpse of the new and revamped Buffs roster during the annual Black & Gold spring game on April 19. Deion Sanders will then begin his 2025 campaign with a season opener against Georgia Tech in August.

