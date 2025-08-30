"An embarrassment" "Borderline racist ": CFB fans call out Fox Sports for massive Jeremiah Smith mistake during Ohio State-Texas broadcast

Jeremiah Smith, an emerging Ohio State Buckeyes star, will be a key part of the team this season, just as he was last year. One would think, then, with his notoriety, Fox Sports could easily identify him.However, before the Buckeyes' season opener kickoff against the Texas Longhorns, they could not correctly identify the star player.&quot;Fox is an embarrassment. That's not Jeremiah Smith. Thats Arvell Reese,&quot; a fan wrote.Here is how fans reacted to this blunder on social media.&quot;This is borderline racist.&quot;, said this fan. &quot;All dreadheads look alike is what FOX said.&quot;,said another fan. &quot;Done on purpose.&quot;, said a third fan. &quot;They saw a black kid with dreads and was like yea thats him.&quot;, said this fan. Some fans commented about the overall product shown by FOX.&quot;Their product is terrible.&quot;, said this fan. &quot;How pathetic! I've been watching Game Day!&quot;, said another fan. &quot;Idiots. They just aren’t good at what they are trying to do.&quot;, said a third fan. &quot;Duck big noon kick off.&quot;, said this fan. Jeremiah Smith major highlight of this gameThis is a big game for all involved and has been one that Jeremiah Smith and the Ohio State Buckeyes have been preparing for since the last season finished. During Saturday's pre-game program, Fox Sports' Jenny Taft spoke with Smith.&quot;And let me tell you, he has thought about what happened last year against Texas,&quot; Taft said. &quot;And he told me that. He said ‘It’s been circled, I’ve been watching a lot of tape. This one has been on my mind.”The Buckeyes faced the Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl last season as part of the College Football Playoff semifinal. This was a closely fought game that the Buckeyes were able to win due to a mistake from former Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers.Smith did not have the best game when these teams met last season. He made one catch for three yards. If he is going to help the Buckeyes win on Saturday, he will need a strong game.Read More: Jeremiah Smith NFL draft: Eligibility, projections and more explored for Ohio State's star WRRead More: Texas vs. Ohio State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1| 2025-26 College football