"Andy Reid is the man!": Deion Sanders pens heartfelt note for Chiefs HC as Patrick Mahomes led side enters Super Bowl LVIII

Deion Sanders pens a heartfelt note for Andy Reid, who became the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 and led the team to three Super Bowl appearances, winning two. This season, the Chiefs are heading to their fourth Super Bowl in five years.

In a recent game against the Baltimore Ravens, Patrick Mahomes had an outstanding first half, and the Kansas City defense sealed the victory with a 17-10 win. Despite struggling and losing six games, the Chiefs proved their resilience when it mattered most.

Even Deion Sanders, the college football coach of CU, expressed his admiration for Andy Reid, calling him "COACH-HIM":

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Andy Reid is the man! I love him as a man, a coach and a friend. He is "COACH-HIM"”, Sanders tweeted.

Expand Tweet

According to Chiefs Wire, Reid detailed the grind to reporters in Sunday's post-game conference, saying:

“It’s tough the back-to-back-to-back seasons, that’s a tough thing,” said Reid. “We played a lot of football games, and you’ve got to work through that. You [have] got to work through that mentally; that’s not an easy thing. So, I’m so happy for the guys and how they handled that.”

Andy Reid has dedicated more than 25 years to his profession, and his contract extension is expected to reach $60 million by 2026.

With quarterback Mahomes leading the way, this will be the second time that the KC Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will compete in the Super Bowl.

Deion Sanders' reaction to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's incredible diving catch

Following Travis Kelce's remarkable diving catch for a first down in the AFC Conference Championship against the Baltimore Ravens, Coach Prime took to Twitter and tweeted:

" @tkelce is HIM!!!!!!"

Expand Tweet

This came after Kelce caught a touchdown pass, after Mahomes' remarkable 10-second scramble.

Expand Tweet

Overall, Deion Sanders has a connection with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, originating from their stint together with the Dallas Cowboys in the mid-90s.

Also Read: Deion Sanders reveals he wants to live with firstborn after Shedeur and Shilo declare for 2025 NFL draft: "Bucky gonna stay with daddy"