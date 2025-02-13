  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs interested in hiring Jackson State LB Coach Chris Orr

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs interested in hiring Jackson State LB Coach Chris Orr

By Tyriece Simon
Modified Feb 13, 2025 21:25 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly interested in hiring Chris Orr for the 2025 season. On Wednesday, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz shared via X (formerly Twitter) that the Jackson State Tigers linebackers coach is expected to join the Kansas City staff.

"The #Chiefs are expected to hire Jackson State linebackers coach Chris Orr, a source tells @CBSSports/@247Sports. As a player, Orr was an All-Big Ten linebacker and team captain at Wisconsin and posted 78 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 2019. Then played in the NFL with the #Panthers," Zenitz tweeted.
also-read-trending Trending

Jackson State finished the 2024 season with a 12-2 record and was first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. On Dec. 14, Jackson State ended its season with a 28-7 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the Celebration Bowl.

One of the program's standouts last season was linebacker Reid Pulliam. In his sophomore year, Pulliam led the team in tackles (65), had 3.5 sacks and forced one fumble.

Among Pulliam's best performances last year was in Jackson State's 43-14 victory against the Texas Southern Tigers on Sep. 28. He had seven tackles (three solo) and one sack.

Kansas City Chiefs defense suffers setback in 2024 season

The Kansas City Chiefs ended the 2024 NFL season with a 15-2 record and were first in the AFC. However, they performed noticeably less well than the previous season. One issue the team dealt with was its defense. During the 2023 season, the Chiefs were second in the league in fewest total yards allowed (4,926) and fewest total yards per game (289.8).

In comparison, last year, Andy Reid's team dropped to ninth in fewest total yards allowed (5,451) and fewest total yards per game (320.6).

On Sunday, Kansas City suffered a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. One key factor in the Eagles' victory was their defense. Philadelphia entered the game ranked first in the NFL in fewest total yards allowed (4,732) and fewest total yards per game (278.4).

The Chiefs struggled to get their offense going against the Eagles. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also gave up two interceptions.

Kansas City's interest in hiring Chris Orr could be the franchise's first step toward improving its defense next season after failing to win its third consecutive Super Bowl.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी