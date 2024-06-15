The transfer of Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne from the Michigan State Spartans has been a mixed bag after one year of playing for coach Hugh Freeze. The quarterback threw 1,755 yards resulting in 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

An anonymous coach expressed doubts about Thorne's quarterback quality to On3, directly linking it to Auburn's poor form last season. The anonymous source referenced the Tigers' 31-13 loss to the Maryland Terrapins during the Music City Bowl where the quarterback went 13-of-27 for 84 yards resulting in one interception and one touchdown.

“I saw Auburn in a bowl game (31-13 loss to Maryland in Music City Bowl) and it was the least talented Auburn team I’ve seen in 50 years,” one coach said. “They were awful. They lost a lot of kids before the game, a lot opted out of the game. But they were completely disheveled."

“You need a dynamic guy like Cam Newton to run your offense, or one of those guys Auburn had in the past,” the coach said. “Payton Thorne ain’t going to lead you to the promised land. He’s an average player.”

Payton Thorne has the trust of coach Hugh Freeze

Despite Payton Thorne having an inconsistent season, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze opted against dipping into the transfer market to find another quarterback, putting his trust in the much-maligned QB instead.

While speaking to reporters after spring practice, Freeze, who railed against paying for a quarterback via the portal, reiterated his support for Payton Thorne.

“I’m a believer in Payton,” Freeze said. “Obviously, I know that, you know, quarterbacks, they’re either going to take praise or criticism, there’s nowhere in between. He certainly has had his good and bad moments, but I do believe, with better pieces around him, that he has the ability to be a great leader, and a really solid quarterback in this league.

“I think he senses, more of a cohesiveness, in the staff and what we’re trying to do, that fits his skill set. So hopefully, that will translate into him playing more confidently.”

Freeze credited newly hired quarterbacks coach Kent Austin as one of the keys to unlocking Thorne's talent next season. Auburn had a poor 6-7 record last season and the pressure on both the coach and QB1 will be intense.

Auburn Tigers fans will hope that Payton Thorne can prove the doubters wrong during year two of his career to lead Hugh Freeze's team back to the elites.