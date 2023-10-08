AP Top 25 Poll, college football rankings after Week 6: Oklahoma enters the first five as Notre Dame drops by 11 spots

The AP Poll Top 25 heading has officially been released after Week 6 of the college football season, and there is a lot of excitement. We expect to see some shift towards the top as the Texas Longhorns lost in the Red River Rivalry game. With a lot of exciting action, there was bound to be a bunch of movement.

Let's look at the brand-new AP Poll and dissect the moves.

AP Top 25 Poll after Week 6

Below is the list of the AP Poll Top 25. There is a tie for the 19th spot on the list, which is not a typo.

Team Record 1. Georgia Bulldogs 6-0 2. Michigan Wolverines 6-0 3. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 4. Florida State Seminoles 5-0 5. Oklahoma Sooners 6-0 6. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-0 7. Washington Huskies 5-0 8. Oregon Ducks 5-0 9. Texas Longhorns 5-1 10. USC Trojans 6-0 11, Alabama Crimson Tide 5-1 12. North Carolina Tar Heels 5-0 13. Ole Miss Rebels 5-1 14, Louisville Cardinals 6-0 15. Oregon State Beavers 5-1 16. Utah Utes 4-1 17. Duke Blue Devils 4-1 18. UCLA Bruins 4-1 19. Washington State Cougars 4-1 19. Tennessee Volunteers 4-1 21. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-2 22, LSU Tigers 4-2 23. Kansas Jayhawks 5-1 24. Kentucky Wildcats 5-1 25. Miami Hurricanes 5-1

Reviewing the AP Poll Top 25

One place to start is how the College Football Playoff would look if the season ended today. Right now, the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida State Seminoles would find their way to competing for the 2023-24 National Championship. All four teams also received at least one first-place vote, as the Buckeyes and Seminoles each received one, while the Wolverines had 11 and the Bulldogs finished with 50.

It is also important to point out the significant jump in the AP Poll Top 25 by the Oklahoma Sooners as they moved up seven spots with their 34-30 win over the Texas Longhorns in Week 6. As a result of that game, the Longhorns fell six spots to ninth in college football.

Another significant drop was the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, as they seemingly have been taken out of the College Football Playoff race with their second loss. They dropped 11 spots and are now ranked 21st. Louisville had a big jump as they are now ranked 14th and moved up 11 places with their 33-20 home win over Notre Dame.

The final significant movement for a program that needs to be highlighted would be the Miami Hurricanes. They went down eight spots in a 41-7 dominant road win over the Temple Owls and barely remained on the list with just five points more than the Missouri Tigers.

The final team to discuss here would be the Alabama Crimson Tide. They did not move as they remained at the 11th spot in the AP Poll despite winning 26-20 on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies. They are close to topping the undefeated USC Trojans as they were 28 points behind them but still failed to get back into the top 10 for a fourth consecutive AP Poll Top 25.

