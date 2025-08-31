  • home icon
  "Arch Manning clearly has a shoulder injury": Ex-Packers QB stirs conspiracy theory about Texas QB after botching up vs. Ohio State in 14-7 loss

"Arch Manning clearly has a shoulder injury": Ex-Packers QB stirs conspiracy theory about Texas QB after botching up vs. Ohio State in 14-7 loss

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 31, 2025 02:47 GMT
Ex-Packers QB stirs conspiracy theory on Texas QB after stinkjob vs. Ohio State in 14-7 loss
Ex-Packers QB stirs conspiracy theory on Texas QB after stinkjob vs. Ohio State in 14-7 loss

Arch Manning's debut as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback did not live up to expectations . Despite the hype, Steve Sarkisian's team suffered a 14-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. The Texas quarterback completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards and one TD, along with one interception.

Former Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert believes that the reason why Arch Manning performed poorly was because of an undisclosed injury. He shared Tweets to share his theory.

"Arch clearly has a shoulder injury. They definitely aren't disclosing it," Benkert said.
"He has zero power and has to put everytying he can into it. Wouldn't be shoicked if he strained it in camp."
The Texas quarterback looked uncomfortable with the ball against the Buckeyes. However, it could be because Ryan Day's new defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia, had a solid game plan for their season opener.

In the post-game press conference, the sophomore said his performance was not up to the mark and that he had a lot of room for improvement if he wanted to help the Longhorns become a national championship contender.

"Ultimately, not good enough," Manning said. "Obviously, you don't want to start off the season 0-1. They are a good team. I think we beat ourselves a lot, and that starts with me. I've got to play better for us to win."
Skip Bayless shares his thoughts on Arch Manning's debut as Texas QB1 against Ohio State

College football commentator Skip Bayless talked about Arch Manning's performance in the season opener against the 2024 national champions.

Bayless said the quarterback was not consistent with his accuracy and throws. He also questioned whether Arch was deserving of going first in the draft earlier this year.

"Final takeaway. Arch Manning was not consistently accurate today. Did not show consistent feel or touch. Did will two big late completions, one for a TD. But now you have to wonder about him being the No.1 overall pick. Long way to go."

Arch will be looking forward to redeeming himself in the next game when Texas takes on San Jose State at home on Sept. 6.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

