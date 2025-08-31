"Arch Manning clearly has a shoulder injury": Ex-Packers QB stirs conspiracy theory about Texas QB after botching up vs. Ohio State in 14-7 loss

Arch Manning's debut as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback did not live up to expectations . Despite the hype, Steve Sarkisian's team suffered a 14-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. The Texas quarterback completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards and one TD, along with one interception.Former Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert believes that the reason why Arch Manning performed poorly was because of an undisclosed injury. He shared Tweets to share his theory.&quot;Arch clearly has a shoulder injury. They definitely aren't disclosing it,&quot; Benkert said.Kurt Benkert @KurtBenkertLINKArch clearly has a shoulder injury. They definitely aren’t disclosing it.&quot;He has zero power and has to put everytying he can into it. Wouldn't be shoicked if he strained it in camp.&quot;Kurt Benkert @KurtBenkertLINKHe has zero power and has to put everything he can into it. Wouldn’t be shocked if he strained it in camp.The Texas quarterback looked uncomfortable with the ball against the Buckeyes. However, it could be because Ryan Day's new defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia, had a solid game plan for their season opener.In the post-game press conference, the sophomore said his performance was not up to the mark and that he had a lot of room for improvement if he wanted to help the Longhorns become a national championship contender.&quot;Ultimately, not good enough,&quot; Manning said. &quot;Obviously, you don't want to start off the season 0-1. They are a good team. I think we beat ourselves a lot, and that starts with me. I've got to play better for us to win.&quot;Skip Bayless shares his thoughts on Arch Manning's debut as Texas QB1 against Ohio StateCollege football commentator Skip Bayless talked about Arch Manning's performance in the season opener against the 2024 national champions.Bayless said the quarterback was not consistent with his accuracy and throws. He also questioned whether Arch was deserving of going first in the draft earlier this year.&quot;Final takeaway. Arch Manning was not consistently accurate today. Did not show consistent feel or touch. Did will two big late completions, one for a TD. But now you have to wonder about him being the No.1 overall pick. Long way to go.&quot;Skip Bayless @RealSkipBaylessLINKFinal takeaway: Arch Manning was not consistently accurate today. Did not show consistent feel or touch. Did will two big late completions, one for a TD. But now you have to wonder about him being the No. 1 overall pick. Long way to go.Arch will be looking forward to redeeming himself in the next game when Texas takes on San Jose State at home on Sept. 6.