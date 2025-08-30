"Stop glazing people because of their name" - Arch Manning’s poor 2025 debut draws nepotism criticism from Deshaun Watson’s coach

Arch Manning is widely expected to be the consensus no. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft should he declare, but he did not perform like one on Saturday.

The Texas Longhorns quarterback had a mediocre showing in his 2025 opener against the defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes, throwing an interception in the third quarter. He then committed two turnovers on downs on either side of a 32-yard touchdown pass to Parker Livingstone.

After the game, quarterback coach Quincy Avery, best known for working with Deshaun Watson, implored fans to stop overhyping the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli simply because of his pedigree:

Quincy Avery @QuincyAvery Wish folks stopped glazing people because of their name.

He later added:

Quincy Avery @QuincyAvery I also think he can be really good. But man the expectations have been unfair.

Longhorns ead coach Steve Sarkisian also called for patience:

"Ahe expectations were out of control on the outside. I'd say let's finish the book before we judge him. That's one chapter."

He also praised the Buckeyes' defense, particularly their "very smart secondary", for executing a "good scheme" against Manning, who himself acknowledged his failure to get the offense downfield fast and often enough:

"They're a good team, but I thought we beat ourselves a lot. That starts with me, and I've got to play better for us to win."

Arch Manning linked to Saints, Browns

The college football season has just begun, and analysts are already predicting where the top prospects will go. And should Arch Manning be one of them, then there are two obvious candidates.

One is the New Orleans Saints. The team has been in quarterback purgatory ever since Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season, but the notion did not become truly pronounced until Derek Carr's own retirement this May.

Tyler Shough is an unproven rookie, while Spencer Rattler has been mediocre in his starts. Hence, Fox Sports and The Athletic have him going first overall and emulating his grandfather Archie.

However, the Cleveland Browns are also another possibility. They have the AFC's weakest quarterback rotation - Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. In his first mock draft, ESPN's Field Yates says:

"I know the Browns just drafted two passers this year, but if they are picking first overall next year, then yes, they'll be taking a quarterback."

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from April 23 to 25. Coverage is expected to be on ESPN/ABC and the NFL Network.

