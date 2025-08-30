"Let’s finish the book before we judge it": Steve Sarkisian defends Arch Manning's poor gameplay after Ohio State mauls Texas in Week 1

Arch Manning’s first big test as Texas’ starting quarterback ended in a 14-7 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. The game got off to a slow start for Manning, as he was unable to find any rhythm against a strong Buckeyes defense. In the first half, he completed 5 of 10 passes for 26 yards, and Texas was held scoreless through the first three quarters.

Manning did show some promising moments in the later half. He used his legs a few times to extend plays, finishing with 38 rushing yards on 10 carries. Late in the fourth quarter, he delivered a 32-yard touchdown pass to Parker Livingstone to bring Texas within one score.

He followed that up with another big throw, a 30-yard pass to tight end Jack Endries, to move the Longhorns near midfield with under two minutes to play.

However, the comeback effort fell short. On fourth-and-5, Manning dumped the ball off under pressure, but Endries was stopped two yards shy of the first down. Ohio State’s defense, which had pressured Manning all game long, made the game-sealing stop. Manning finished with 17 completions on 30 attempts for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his QB1 debut.

Given the hype that surrounded Manning heading into the contest, many were left disappointed by his performance. In that light, Steve Sarkisian said post-game:

“The expectations were out of control on the outside, but I’d say let’s finish the book before we judge it. This is one chapter and we have a long season to play.”

How Arch Manning’s team fared against Ohio State

Texas started with the ball after Ohio State won the toss and deferred. Both teams traded defensive stops in the first quarter, with neither side able to score. The Buckeyes broke the deadlock midway through the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by CJ Donaldson.

The scoring drive was aided by two penalties against the Texas defense. At halftime, the Bucks held a 7-0 lead, and Texas had managed just 79 yards of offense.

The Longhorns’ best opportunity came in the third quarter when they reached the Buckeyes’ 1-yard line. But a fourth-down quarterback sneak attempt by Arch Manning was stopped at the goal line. A downfield throw by Manning was then intercepted, and Ohio State maximized on it as Julian Sayin hit Carnell Tate for a 40-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0 early in the fourth.

After Manning connected with Parker Livingstone for a score, the Longhorns had one last chance, but their final drive (the big gain to Endries) stalled in Ohio State territory, giving the Buckeyes the win.

