"Concerning": Skip Bayless ignites Arch Manning vs. Quinn Ewers debate as Texas QB flops vs. Ohio State

College football commentator Skip Bayless took shots at Arch Manning’s first-half performance against Ohio State. After Manning completed 5 of 10 passes for 26 yards, with no touchdowns in the first half, Bayless compared the quarterback with his predecessor at Texas, Quinn Ewers.

According to Bayless, Manning’s poor show in the first half proves why he couldn’t beat Ewers to the Longhorns' starting quarterback job. He wrote in a post he made on X:

“Now I better understand why Arch Manning couldn’t beat out Quinn Ewers last year. Arch Manning was wildly inaccurate in that first half (5-10 for 26 yds) and didn’t demonstrate much poise or command. Yes, this is a tough place for a first road start, but still concerning.”

The Buckeyes led Texas 7-0 in the first half of the thrilling season opener. It was a poor start for Manning, whose debut as the Longhorns’ primary quarterback had been long anticipated after two seasons in the shadows.

Many have attributed Manning's hype to his last name, the stamp of one of football’s richest quarterback legacies. His grandfather and two uncles have brought the name to fame, and he is expected to continue the heritage.

However, the hype is not based solely on Manning’s familial background. The redshirt sophomore was a highly recruited five-star prospect out of high school and has shown enough promise over the past two years.

Urban Meyer dismisses Arch Manning’s Heisman hype

Facing the reigning national champions is hardly any quarterback’s wish for their season opener. But for a quarterback leading a historic program like the Longhorns, it is a challenge to embrace. The 21-year-old has been touted as one of the leading candidates for this year’s Heisman Trophy.

Unlike many, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was among the few who didn’t buy into the Manning hype. On the Joel Klatt show, he said:

“[Arch] Manning hasn’t done a thing yet. I’m hearing the word Heisman. I’m hearing the words national champion and first pick overall. I went back and watched him recently. He’s a good player. He’s a really good player. But get a couple of first downs.”

Manning will have to put Saturday’s performance behind him in the coming months to live up to the expectations.

