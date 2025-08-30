Arch Manning’s shaky start during Texas Longhorns vs Ohio state gets blasted by former Broncos Super Bowl champ

Former NFL guard/center Mark Schlereth had no mercy on Arch Manning during the player's debut as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback. After Quinn Ewers left for the NFL, Manning was promoted to QB1, which created high expectations around him.

His first test came against the defending champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, who held Manning and his Longhorns off to secure a 14-7 win at home. Schlereth took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Manning's performance in the first half.

"Arch Manning has more commercials in this game that he has completions," Schlereth tweeted.

Mark Schlereth @markschlereth Arch Manning has more commercials in this game that he has completions.

Manning went 17-of-30 for 170 yards, one touchdown passing and one interception. He also posted 38 yards rushing on 10 carries. It took nearly 45 minutes for Manning to find the end zone.

At 3:28 in the fourth quarter, he connected with Parker Livingstone for a 32-yard touchdown to cut OSU's lead to 14-7 after Mason Shipley converted the extra point.

While this was his first game as a starter, Manning looked nervous and inaccurate on the field. The opponent wasn't easy at all, but it's clear that fans expected more fight from him.

The Longhorns will return home next week in a clash against San Jose State. This will be a solid opportunity for Manning to bounce back and boost his confidence, as the expectations remain high for the junior quarterback.

Analyst notes differences between Arch Manning, uncles Peyton, Eli Manning

Ahead of his tumultuous debut in the 2025 college football season, Arch Manning drew high praise from On3 analyst Andy Staples. The analyst believes that Arch has a different vibe than his grandpa, Archie, and his uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning.

“For those thinking that this is Peyton or Eli, arch Manning is six foot three, six foot four, 225 230, pounds. He's fast. He has a huge arm. We know he's a better athlete," Staples said on College Football Enquirer on Friday.

"He's more like Archie and more like his dad, Cooper, who was gonna go play wide receiver at Ole Miss, but had spinal stenosis and couldn't play anymore. He's got cookout credibility. He blends in with pretty much everybody everywhere."

Those vibes didn't translate into a win on Saturday, but the season is still young and Manning still has room to improve. He must move fast, though, as a No. 1-ranked team must play better than it did against Ohio State.

