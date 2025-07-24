Arch Manning to LA Rams intensifies as CFB insider reports Texas QB's NFL future amid Cleveland rumors

The LA Rams’ succession plan at quarterback might be taking a more defined shape as rumors are linking the franchise to Texas playmaker Arch Manning. Current starter Matthew Stafford, who turns 37 this season, is inching towards retirement and according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, he is having back issues at training camp. However, coach Sean McVay says it's nothing serious.

Ad

Nevertheless, Stafford also signed a restructured contract that gives the Rams flexibility for an out after 2025. Additionally, per the report, the Rams are seriously considering Manning.

“Speaking to a handful of Rams personnel sources, Manning is — at this moment — considered by the staff to be the lone Tier 1 quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, regardless of who else could potentially enter into the selection process,” Robinson wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn

Robinson further wrote about why Manning is being coveted by the Rams, citing his physique. Manning is 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, and some team members think his athleticism compares to Josh Allen when he first entered the NFL.

Ad

Rams general manager Les Snead has a personal connection to Manning through his stepson, Tate, who is known to be close friends with the Texas QB. Snead was also seen speaking with Manning during Texas’ pro day before the 2025 NFL draft.

Meanwhile, there have been talks linking Manning's NFL future to the Cleveland Browns, with owner Jimmy Haslam reportedly eyeing the Texas QB.

Also Read: "The thirst that Jimmy Haslam has for Arch Manning is UNMATCHED": CFB insider reports NFL fate of Texas QB amid Nick Saban linkup rumors

Ad

LA Rams' chances of drafting Arch Manning

The most difficult element to project is Arch Manning's potential high draft position if he chooses to declare. To be in that zone, the Rams would have to perform poorly in 2025, which is doubtful, or they might make an aggressive trade-up.

Should the Rams make a move for Manning, they’re well-positioned with draft capital. They have a second first-round pick in 2026 (acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons), and have the ammunition to trade up in the draft if necessary.

Ad

Meanwhile, if Matthew Stafford decides to play through 2026, the Rams are open to drafting Manning, letting him learn on the bench for a year.

Manning will enter the 2025 season as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback. He appeared in 10 games last season, starting two. He completed 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards and nine touchdowns against two interceptions, as well as 108 rushing yards and four TDs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More