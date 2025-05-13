Arch Manning led Texas likely to slip up at least once under first-year starting QB, predicts CFB analyst 

Arch Manning is set to take over as the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns this season. He spent the past two seasons as a backup on the depth chart behind Quinn Ewers. With Ewers drafted by the Miami Dolphins in this year's NFL draft, it's time for Manning to make a name for himself at the collegiate level.
Manning gave fans a glimpse of his talents last season. As a redshirt freshman, he saw time in 10 games while starting two during Ewers' injury. Manning put up 939 yards and nine passing TDs. This has led to high expectations for him in 2025.
However, CFB analyst Danny Kanell believes that it might not be all smooth sailing for the Texas quarterback. On the latest episode of "The Cover 3" podcast, he predicted that Manning is going to have a few rough patches in his game. But despite this, he believes that Manning will be a player to look out for this upcoming season.
"Texas, Arch Manning, first year starter. Like I think he's gonna have a game or two that they slip up and fall," Kanell said. "Games that they're supposed to win. Maybe it's his fault. Maybe it isn't. He can still be great. I just think there's more likely chance that could happen."
(from 1:05 mark onwards)
Manning will be eligible to declare for the 2026 NFL draft. Analyst John Frascella already has him as the No. 1 quarterback prospect of next year's draft. On3's J.D. Pickell also came forward to predict that the Texas quarterback will emerge as the face of college football next season.
Former NFL scout makes bold prediction about Arch Manning's future
Ex-NFL scout Daniel Kelly has come forward with his prediction of how the Texas quarterback's future will look like. Last Wednesday, he shared a tweet talking about Manning's game and how he is poised to eventually end up declaring for the 2026 NFL draft:
"When I first started studying Arch Manning, I thought, 'he's got a long ways to go.' But by the time I had studied all of the games he played in, I said to myself, 'Texas is going to win the National Championship, he's going to win the Heisman and declare for the 2026 NFL Draft."
If Manning achieves everything Kelly pointed out in his report, then the next best step for him would be to declare for the draft. However, it is still too early to predict the trajectory of the quarterback's first full season starting under center for the Longhorns.
