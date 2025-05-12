“Beyond laughable”: CFB fans react as analyst hails Arch Manning as top QB in 2026 Draft class

Arch Manning has just started two games in his collegiate career so far and has spent the last two years on the bench behind Quinn Ewers, however, that does not affect the hype around him.

Ad

Arch Manning is set to take on the role of the Texas Longhorns' starting QB in 2025. While he has shown his potential on the field, he has yet to fully prove himself.

Despite his limited playing time, Manning is already projected to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy honour and is also expected to be selected as the no.1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

College football analyst John Frascella, also hailed Manning as the top QB in the 2026 Draft class, however, fans have their doubts about this prediction.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fans shared that Manning will probably come back after the 2025 season for another year and will play at Texas for at least two years.

"Don’t think Arch will come out given that a Manning has never declared early, but this should be an interesting draft cycle for the QBs. Lots of interesting names," one fan commented.

"Arch isn't coming out. I live here and am a Longhorns fan. He's been pretty clear about his desire to be here and his family history says it would be shocking if he left before 27. Sark has been planning on a 2 yr run with him," another fan boldly predicted.

Ad

"This is beyond laughable... if his name was anything but Manning with the same resume, he wouldn't be in the top 10... maybe he will emerge as a top player, but based on tape of his play thus far... Arch Manning has a long way to go... tap the brakes dude, give it a minute!" another fan expressed their frustration

Ad

Is Arch Manning the face of college football in 2025?

Manning is one of the most hyped-up players for the 2025 college football season. Many analysts draw similarities between the Longhorns star's popularity to Florida Gators legend Tim Tebow.

While Manning keeps a low profile, doesn't talk much in the interviews, and opted out of the EA CFB 26's cover photo, analyst J.D. PicKell believes he will still be the face of college football this year:

Ad

"I think Arch Manning having success in 2025, even if he doesn't have, like, ridiculous numbers, if he plays well and Texas is good, both things that I think will happen, Arch Manning will be the face of college football here in 2025 now," PicKell said on May 8th.

Texas will kick off the 2025 season against defending champs Ohio State in Columbus on August 30th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saima Khan Saima is an experienced writer with a keen passion for sports and gaming. She grew up in Delhi, India, and developed an interest in college football and basketball via the power of the internet. She has a degree in psychology and over two years of experience in journalism.



College sports hold a special place in her heart, as it's so surreal to see these young gentlemen and women pave the way for their careers on such a large scale.



The 2023 National Championship was a treat to watch as her favorites Michigan and Alabama went head-to-head; however, seeing both head coaches move on to their next chapter of lives left her a bit disheartened.



In her spare time, she loves to psychoanalyze famous personalities, along with other hobbies like playing football and baking. Know More