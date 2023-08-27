Arch Manning's latest $2.9 million NIL fortune outnumbers NFL superstars like Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence by a huge margin: Reports

Arch Manning's NIL deal is set to pay him $2.9 million this year, according to a recent post on Twitter by the NFL Rookie Watch page:

Expand Tweet

While this may not sound that crazy, it does raise eyebrows with the right context. As per the original tweet, Arch Manning's NIL deal is almost $2 million more than the base salary of Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who's set to earn $1,010,000 this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Another NFL player, Trevor Lawrence, will also earn less than Arch Manning's NIL deal with a base salary of $940,000 with Jacksonville Jaguars. Even Odell Beckham Jr.'s $1,165,000 dwarfs in comparison to Manning's payout.

Arch Manning's NIL Deal at a Glance

Manning has a NIL deal with trading card company Panini America. According to a report by Fox Sports, it is the University of Texas freshman's first-ever NIL deal.

The partnership was launched by auctioning off a trading card autographed by Peyton and Eli's nephew, who was a former consensus five-star high school recruit before committing to Texas Longhorns.

However, the deal also involved the auction's proceeds being donated to a nonprofit in Central Texas, with help from St. David's Foundation and St. David's Healthcare.

Here's what young Manning has to say about his lucrative NIL sponsorship:

"Getting my first Panini trading card is something I couldn't have imagined growing up," Manning said in a statement. "Working with Panini to have my first trading card benefit the larger community is special. Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives is something that has always been important to my family."

What is the NIL?

NIL stands for Name, Image, and Likeness. It's a system that allows college athletes to earn money through the use of their image rights in marketing and promotional endeavors.

This system goes back to a debate during the late 2000s over collegiate athletes not being paid. But it wouldn't be until 2019, that the push for compensation for collegiate athletes would gain serious ground. That year, California's Fair Pay to Play Act finally allowed athletes to get paid for promotional opportunities, which was then quickly followed by legislation in other regions across the United States.

It is safe to say that Arch Manning's NIL deal, alongside those of his fellow highly touted college football players, is nothing short of a revolution.