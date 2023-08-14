Arch Manning scrimmage performance looked "incredible" for the Texas Longhorns ahead of the 2023 season: Reports

Arch Manning is showing signs of improvement in the fall practice with the Texas Longhorns after an unimpressive and disappointing outing during the spring game. The excitement surrounding the quarterback phenomenon appears to be growing stronger.

Anwar Richardson of Orange Blood reported that the 2023 No. 1 recruit showcased his talent during Saturday's scrimmage. He demonstrated both his precise passing skills and his agility in scrambling, highlighted by an astonishing 70-yard touchdown run.

“According to my sources, Texas freshman QB Arch Manning looked incredible during Saturday’s scrimmage," Richardson reported. "He scored on a 70-yard touchdown run on an improvised play. He also was incredibly accurate throughout the day. I’m told he looked better than any other backup QB.”

Gerry Hamilton of Inside Texas also reported that Manning put his running abilities on display during the scrimmage:

“Texas’ first scrimmage of the fall here today and Arch Manning, he got loose. He scored on a 50-plus-yard touchdown run. I mean we’ve heard different numbers on how far that touchdown run was, but yea, he scored from 50-plus yards out. And he continues a strong fall camp.”

Arch Manning located several receivers

Hamilton reported that one of Arch Manning's most notable qualities is his knack for locating various receivers on the field. He reportedly edged out all quarterbacks in this area and pretty much falls in line with what coach Steve Sarkisian wants to achieve in the team's play.

“The one thing with Arch is Steve Sarkisian is talking about spreading the football around, right?" Hamilton reported. "And we keep hearing that Arch is really ahead of the game in that regard. And, look, he’s a Manning, we expect him to be. But, yeah, Arch Manning had a really big moment for a young kid in the scrimmage today.”

Exhibiting brilliance with his arm and feet, it's clear Manning is adapting to the college football environment after a slow start. He will need to continue improving in a bid to retain his family legacy in the sport.

Will Arcn Manning be the backup to Quinn Ewers?

Following his awful performance during the spring game, Arch Manning was expected to be a third-string quarterback behind Quinn Ewers and Malik Murphy in his freshman season with the Longhorns. However, this could change with his recent performance.

Outperforming other backup options in the fall practice, Arch Manning is now expected to be second only to Quinn Ewers in the signal-caller role.