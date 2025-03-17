"Are you engaged?": Fans shower love upon Bill Belichick's GF as Jordon Hudson flexes her all-pink outfit

Bill Belichick began dating his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, in early 2023. The couple initially met during a flight in 2021. They kept their romance out of the spotlight before finally making it public in 2024. However, the couple has received a lot of backlash and criticism because of their age gap.

Despite the negativity, Belichick and Hudson continue to nurture and grow their relationship. On Monday, Hudson posted a few snippets on Instagram, flaunting an all-pink outfit during a day out enjoying the Boston St. Patrick's Day parade.

Hudson accompanied her outfit with a blue cap and a matching pink handbag, along with some white shoes with dark pink accents.

Jordon Hudson (Credits: Jordon Hudson post)

"This DunQueen's first evah parade in Bahston," Hudson captioned the post.

Fans shared their reactions to Bill Belichick's girlfriend's post in the comments section. Some of them showered her with love and heaped praise on her outfit.

"Are you engaged?!! I keep noticing that ring," one fan said.

"You fit is everything," another fan said.

Comments on post

"Pink Queen ma'am," one fan said.

A few others were in awe of Jordon Hudson's beauty.

"So gorgeous," one fan said.

Comments on post

"We love yah J," another fan said.

"Such a mermaid Maga baddie," one fan said.

Comments on post

After winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick is gearing up for a new chapter in his coaching career. He took over as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels this offseason after their disappointing 6-7 campaign under former head coach Mack Brown.

Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson criticized for making weird request to UNC

Belichick's age gap with Jordon Hudson is not the only thing fans have criticized about. Recently, his romance received heavy criticism because of a post that went viral on social media.

In the post, we see Bill Belichick allegedly stating in an email to the Tar Heels asking the staff to CC his girlfriend in every matter.

This situation led to him receiving a lot of backlash online. Even CFB and NFL journalists and analysts like Jane Slater and Mike Florio called out Belichick's actions for mixing his professional and private life.

"When it comes to decisions folks make in their private life, I'm firmly the do-whatever-you-want-to-do-as-long-as-it-doesn't-hurt-anyone camp. But when objectively unusual personal decisions overlap professional duties, it's fair game for commentary," Florio wrote.

The upcoming season will be full of expectations for Belichick. If he fails to deliver, then people will not hesitate to blame his relationship with Jordon Hudson and the reason behind his failure with the Tar Heels.

