“Are you serious”: CFB fans left unimpressed as analyst makes a bold case for Marcus Freeman’s potential Cornell move

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman had some big personal news on Wednesday. His son, Vinny Freeman, announced that he is committing to Cornell. Vinny is one of the top-ranked high school wrestlers in the nation. Despite receiving several offers, he decided to commit to Cornell.

Following the news that Marcus Freeman's son had picked his college, analyst J.D. PicKell tweeted that he thinks Marcus will make a move and take the head coaching job at Cornell. This would be a truly shocking move because Cornell does not have a prestigious football program.

This comment drew the ire of many college football fans. Many flooded the comments section to tell PicKell how much they disagreed with his opinion on Marcus' future.

"Seems like Notre Dame missed an opportunity to help wrestling return to campus," one fan tweeted.

Other fans continued to comment on the situation on X, but many took the comment as a joke and responded as such.

"Seeing the news of Marcus Freeman’s son announcing his wrestling commitment makes me wanna shout to the powers that be. Bring wrestling back to Notre Dame!!" One fan tweeted.

"I saw him talking to a realtor on Main Street already," one fan tweeted.

"We can fight!" One fan tweeted.

Marcus Freeman congratulates Vinny Freeman on his commitment to Cornell

While J.D. PicKell and fans speculated over the possibility that Marcus Freeman could go to Cornell, the elder Freeman was focused on congratulating his son. He congratulated Vinny on X on Wednesday.

"So happy for you! Really proud of all the work you’ve put into achieving this goal. I can’t wait to see what’s next!" He tweeted.

While Marcus Freeman is happy that his son committed to a prestigious wrestling program, he possibly won't follow him to Cornell. Despite J.D. PicKell suggesting he could go to Cornell, it would be a strange career move for Marcus. Notre Dame is one of the most prestigious football programs in the country, whereas Cornell is not even viewed as a football school.

