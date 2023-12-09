Army and Navy Over/Under history: H2H, last 10 games record of America's Game explored

The historic 124th meeting between the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen assumes a lot of significance as it marks the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party. It also coincides with the 225th year of the USS Constitution.

Coach Jeff Monken will head the Black Knights for the 11th time, whereas Brian Newberry will lead the Midshipmen for the first time. So, a lot is at stake for the two teams, especially Newberry, who will have his first-hand experience.

The game will be held at the Gillette Stadium in Boston, where Army comes in as the 3-point favorite. Overall, the over/under for the matchup is fixed at 27.5 points. Let's find out how often the game has crossed the limit or stayed under.

Army and Navy Over/Under history

This historic game between the Army and the Navy will attract a lot of eyeballs. A dominant 50-10-2 'Under' record indicates low scores. Moreover, the Under seems to be the heavy favorite based on the last 20 years.

Only last year's game between the two teams finished 20-17 in Army's favor. The game had to reach double-overtime to cross the 'Over' mark.

The current 27.5 points valuation is five points less than last year's 32.5. All the results since 2003 are the reason behind this drop. 17 of the previous 18 outings have resulted in Under. However, based on the current number, i.e., 27.5, six of the last 10 games crossed the total, and three finished on 27.

The bookmakers have kept the last 20 years' history in mind and created the magical number - 27.5.

Army and Navy: Head-to-head

The Navy Midshipmen leads the historic rivalry with 62 wins, while the Army Black Knights is trailing with 54. In a total of 123 outings, the two teams have tied the game only seven times, which clearly shows the intensity with which they approach this buildup.

In 2016, the Black Knights broke the Midshipmen's 14-game winning record, which it had held since 2002, also creating some balance after the win.

Army and Navy: Last 10 games

It is interesting to note that Army and Navy are tied at five wins each in their last 10 encounters. After initial upsets, Army is making a comeback by winning three of its last five games.

The 124th meeting, as well as the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, is sure to create an unforgettable atmosphere. Brian Newberry will aim for his first win in this historic encounter.

The game will be played at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.