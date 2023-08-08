"Arrest all those th*gs": LSU Tigers altercation during the training camp leaves Brian Kelly and CFB fans fuming

Reports coming out of the camp of the LSU Tigers football team are unpleasant. Head coach Brian Kelly is unhappy. And fans are fuming online. All reactions are justified by what can only be described as unruly behavior, unbecoming of sportsmen.

It was during practice on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. An offense vs. defense drill ended up in a big, serious fight that the coach could never have imagined. LSU reporter for the Advocate, Wilson Alexander, gave the details of the fight on his Twitter page. He wrote,

“Fight broke out at #LSU practice during 11-on-11. Punches thrown, guys taken to the ground, multiple people involved. Malik Nabers and Kyren Lacy got sent to the locker room. Harold Perkins didn’t play another snap. Brian Kelly was not happy.”

Zack Nagy @znagy20



Harold Perkins, Kyren Lacy, Major Burns and others were involved.



DE Sai'vion Jones discussed Brian Kelly's message afterwards:



"BK addressed it and we move past it. We see that as a stepping stone…"

Of course, Brian Kelly would not be happy. A coach's job is to build his players into one functional unit. By virtue of that, he simply can't have his players go at each other. And he couldn't hide his disappointment when reacting to the fight. He said,

“We have to be able to maintain our emotions, while staying aggressive. It’s up to you all to figure that out, it’s not something that the staff can do for you. Respect your brother out here always.”

Kelly is not the only person disappointed by his players' unruly acts. Fans on social media also found it distasteful. A lot of them reacted to Wilson Alexander's post on Twitter. A tweep, @LeeeeennyS opined that they should be arrested while referring to them as thugs. Another tweep, @BijanThrobinson wrote,

“Not the type of environment I would want my kids playing in.”

However, there were also those who found it quite amusing. Some also find such occurrences necessary for cultivating a winning mentality in the team. This group made reference to a similar occurrence in 2019, when the Tigers went on to win the college football national championship title.

Brian Kelly's journey with the LSU Tigers so far

Kelly became the head coach of the LSU Tigers in November 2021 after over a decade at Notre Dame. In his first season in charge of the LSU Tigers, he led them to a 6-2 conference record and a 10-4 overall record.

He is preparing for his second season at the helm and will not appreciate any division within his team. Hopefully, what happened today ends today and the team goes on to focus on the upcoming season.