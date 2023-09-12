"As a survivor, I'm shocked" - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer comments on Brenda Tracy's sexual misconduct allegations against Mel Tucker

The Michigan State Spartans are dealing with serious issues as Brenda Tracy has made sexual misconduct allegations against coach Mel Tucker.

The allegations came to life after a USA Today bombshell report. In it, Tracy made claims about harassment and misconduct that forced Michigan State to suspend Tucker without pay.

There has been a lot of chatter about the situation, including politicians like Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issuing a statement. The Governor, in her statement, discussed being sexually assaulted herself as well. She also expressed her sentiments on the recent developments around Michigan State Spartans.

"As a survivor, I am shocked. As a Spartan, I'm disappointed. As Governor, I want answers. I know the pain that so many people feel when allegations like this come to light because I feel it too. It's re-traumatizing. MSU holds a special place in so many of our hearts - which is what makes this hurt more." H/t Michigan Live

Mel Tucker will have a hearing at Michigan State on October 5-6 where the University will decide on his future. He has proclaimed in a statement that the relationship between Brenda Tracy and himself was consensual.

Brenda Tracy's accusations could put a black mark on Mel Tucker's career

The accusations from Brenda Tracy might end up blighting the legacy of Mel Tucker. The results of the investigation going on right now with Michigan State are awaited. Tucker, meanwhile, has claimed that the investigations are unfair and biased and has denied the allegations.

The Michigan State Spartans have a plan in place for this season as they have promoted assistant coach Harlon Barnett to the interim head coach position. The program also has long-time coach Mark Dantonio returning to the Michigan State Spartans as an associate head coach.

The Spartans have figured out their future in terms of the coaching staff. With Mel Tucker still being owed an estimated $77 million, he could potentially be fired with cause in an attempt to not have to pay out the remainder of the contract.