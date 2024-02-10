Amidst the hustle of the college football offseason, Auburn's head coach, Hugh Freeze, took a break to enjoy a romantic date night with his wife, Jill Freeze.

The couple was in Palm Beach, Florida, and Freeze shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"Date night with this beautiful lady long overdue. Great night at Mar-A-Largo."

The Tigers, coming off a challenging season with unexpected losses, are gearing up for the upcoming year under Freeze's leadership. Despite setbacks, the team is focused on improvement, with Freeze determined to improve the program's performance next season.

Hugh Freeze gets new defensive coach for his second season at Auburn

In a strategic move to bolster Auburn's defensive coaching lineup for the upcoming college football season, head coach Hugh Freeze has enlisted Vontrell King-Williams as the new defensive tackles coach.

King-Williams served as a defensive line analyst for Auburn in the past season and had previous experience working with Freeze at Liberty. The defensive staff restructuring at Auburn involves key position assignments.

Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin will oversee linebackers, co-defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will coach safeties, Wesley McGriff will direct the cornerbacks and Josh Aldridge will transition to coaching the defensive edge unit. Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity, King-Williams said:

"I'm super grateful for the opportunity given to me by Coach Freeze and Coach Durkin. I believe in what we are building here at Auburn and can't wait to continue to positively impact the lives of our student-athletes. War Eagle!"

Williams' tenure at Auburn was marked by his contributions to the defensive line. He facilitated the impressive performance of standout player Marcus Harris, who secured first-team All-SEC honors with seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

