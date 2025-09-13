Austin Simmons injury update: Major blow for Lane Kiffin as Ole Miss makes its starting QB decision against Arkansas

Austin Simmons injury is perhaps the biggest concern for Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss heading into its Week 3 matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. According to reports, the quarterback may not be available for selection due to an injury from the Rebels’ win over Kentucky last week.

The redshirt sophomore won the Rebels’ starting quarterback role in the offseason. However, he sustained an injury to his ankle in the Week 2 game against the Kentucky Wildcats. Before his injury, the former three-star prospect had completed 33 of 55 passes for 576 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Simmons has become a pivot in Ole Miss’ offense, making his potential absence in Saturday’s game worrisome in the Rebels camp. On3’s Chris Low reported that he seemed to be moving well on his injured ankle. However, he is officially a game-time decision for Saturday’s game, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Posting on X early on Saturday, Thamel wrote:

“Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons (ankle) is expected to be a game-time decision tonight against Arkansas in Oxford. He’ll be monitored in warm-ups a,nd a decision will be made. Back-up Trinidad Chambliss received an uptick in snaps this week.”

Austin Simmons injury: potential replacement identified

With doubts hovering over Austin Simmons injury status ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Arkansas, Trinidad Chambliss is expected to start for the Rebels. Chambliss is a Ferris State transfer with a wealth of experience playing in D2.

His debut appearance for the Rebels came in the Week 1 win over Georgia State. He completed four of six throws for 59 yards and a score. Chambliss, a dual-threat quarterback, started in 15 games for Ferris State last season. He threw for 2,925 yards, 26 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

He rushed for an additional 1,323 yards and 25 touchdowns. While the odds are bigger for a quarterback in a D1 program like Ole Miss, it cannot be denied that Chambliss’ stats are mind-blowing.

Lane Kiffin will be counting on him to bring that level of efficiency to SEC play on Saturday night as the Rebels face Arkansas.

