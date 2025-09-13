"This is real sus": Lane Kiffin called out by fans for hiding Austin Simmons' injury as Ole Miss QB faces huge blow before Arkansas clash

Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons has been ruled 50/50 for the Rebels' upcoming game with the Arkansas Razorbacks. College Football analyst Pete Thamel broke the news on Saturday morning with the following post on social media:&quot;Sources: Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons (ankle) is expected to be a game-time decision tonight against Arkansas in Oxford. He’ll be monitored in warm-ups, and a decision will be made. Back-up Trinidad Chambliss received an uptick in snaps this week.&quot;This news has surprised fans as Simmons has not been on the IR list all week. Here is how fans reacted on social media to this news.These fans have accused Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin of potentially lying to the fans and the NCAA over the availability of Simmons.&quot;Not listed on the injury report though? This is real sus @Lane_Kiffin.&quot;, said this fan.&quot;This can’t be! According the injury report Austin Simmons is fully healthy!!! Lane Kiffin are you lying to the NCAA?&quot;, said another fan.&quot;Ouuuuu im finna tell! Why Lane Kiffin didn’t put Simmons on the injury report!.&quot;, said a third fan. This fan has been more direct in his criticism of Kiffin.&quot;Kiffin is so fucking scummy.&quot;, said this fan. This fan does not know if the report from Thamel is real.&quot;sometimes the fun parts of having lane kiffin as your head coach are also the most terrifying because I legitimately have no idea if this is real&quot;, said the fan. While this fan has question the use of a key component of the SEC.&quot;What the hell is the point of the SEC Availability Report then?.&quot;, said the fan.Is Austin Simmons' injury more serious that we know?Austin Simmons injury that may take him out of the game against Arkansas tonight was first seen in the Rebels game against Kentucky last weekend.This was a ankle injury that momentarily took him out of the game.Throughout the week, questions have been asked about the severity of this injury and whether it would take him out of the game.But, while Simmons was &quot;limited in practice&quot; he was never placed on the IR, meaning that he would be able to play today.Skip forward to gameday and Simmons is suddenly in doubt.Read More &quot;LSU is gonna put a whoopin' on the Gators&quot;: Country singer Lainey Wilson ditches Billy Napier with strong prediction for Brian Kelly in Week 3 &quot;They haven't made a lot of explosive plays&quot;: Nick Saban issues stern analysis of Kirby Smart's pack as Georgia faces Tennessee in Week 3Big Sky conference ruthlessly trolls Nico Iamaleava's UCLA as the Bruins struggle against New Mexico