"They haven't made a lot of explosive plays": Nick Saban issues stern analysis of Kirby Smart's pack as Georgia faces Tennessee in Week 3

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Sep 12, 2025 18:20 GMT
Marshall v Georgia - Source: Getty
Nick Saban issues stern analysis of Kirby Smart's pack as Georgia faces Tennessee in Week 3 - Source: Getty

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton led the Bulldogs to a 28-6 win over the Austin Peay Governors in Week 2 of college football action. After conservative performances in the Bulldogs' opening two games after replacing the departed Carson Beck, Stockton has been the subject of much debate among both fans and analysts.

During Friday's segment of the "Pat McAfee Show," former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban broke down the reasons why Stockton and Georgia have struggled with explosive plays this season (Timestamp: 0:26):

"I think the big thing with Georgia is, they've shown an ability to run the ball pretty effectively. They haven't made a lot of explosive plays and I think it's a combination of, Gunner has played pretty well. Except, with the offensive line, he gets a little pressure. He's a little antsy in the pocket. He gets out of the pocket quickly. He gives up on plays a little bit.
"And I think that's affected their ability to make explosive plays down the field. I think that's something that's gonna be important for Georgia to get fixed. I think Georgia's defense, which people don't talk about so much cause they lost so many guys, they've got some dogs playing defense. They can run, they are athletic, they get after it, they play hard and they're well coached."
Kirby Smart discusses Georgia QB's struggles

After beating Ryan Puglisi to become coach Kirby Smart's QB1, Gunner Stockton exploded against the Marshall Thundering Herd in Week 1. Stockton recorded 190 yards and two touchdowns through the air (58.3% completion), adding 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Against the Austin Peay Governors, Stockton had less success and went 26-of-34 for 227 yards and 0 TDs, adding 13 rushing yards. During his weekly news conference before the No. 6 Bulldogs' clash against the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers, Kirby Smart discussed his team's lack of explosive plays.

“We’ve got to find ways to be explosive,” Smart said. “You’ve got to be able to throw the ball down the field and take shots and that’s probably the toughest thing I’m most disappointed in.”
“It’s more about how people are playing us right now,” Smart said. “It’s been two weeks in a row that there’s just a ton of cushion. ... If they want to play like that, you’ve got to take what they give you.”

Despite his mixed start to the season, Gunner Stockton is the seventh favorite (+1,500) to win the Heisman Trophy according to BetMGM.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

