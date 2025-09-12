"They haven't made a lot of explosive plays": Nick Saban issues stern analysis of Kirby Smart's pack as Georgia faces Tennessee in Week 3

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton led the Bulldogs to a 28-6 win over the Austin Peay Governors in Week 2 of college football action. After conservative performances in the Bulldogs' opening two games after replacing the departed Carson Beck, Stockton has been the subject of much debate among both fans and analysts.During Friday's segment of the &quot;Pat McAfee Show,&quot; former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban broke down the reasons why Stockton and Georgia have struggled with explosive plays this season (Timestamp: 0:26):&quot;I think the big thing with Georgia is, they've shown an ability to run the ball pretty effectively. They haven't made a lot of explosive plays and I think it's a combination of, Gunner has played pretty well. Except, with the offensive line, he gets a little pressure. He's a little antsy in the pocket. He gets out of the pocket quickly. He gives up on plays a little bit.&quot;And I think that's affected their ability to make explosive plays down the field. I think that's something that's gonna be important for Georgia to get fixed. I think Georgia's defense, which people don't talk about so much cause they lost so many guys, they've got some dogs playing defense. They can run, they are athletic, they get after it, they play hard and they're well coached.&quot;Kirby Smart discusses Georgia QB's strugglesAfter beating Ryan Puglisi to become coach Kirby Smart's QB1, Gunner Stockton exploded against the Marshall Thundering Herd in Week 1. Stockton recorded 190 yards and two touchdowns through the air (58.3% completion), adding 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.Against the Austin Peay Governors, Stockton had less success and went 26-of-34 for 227 yards and 0 TDs, adding 13 rushing yards. During his weekly news conference before the No. 6 Bulldogs' clash against the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers, Kirby Smart discussed his team's lack of explosive plays.“We’ve got to find ways to be explosive,” Smart said. “You’ve got to be able to throw the ball down the field and take shots and that’s probably the toughest thing I’m most disappointed in.”“It’s more about how people are playing us right now,” Smart said. “It’s been two weeks in a row that there’s just a ton of cushion. ... If they want to play like that, you’ve got to take what they give you.”Despite his mixed start to the season, Gunner Stockton is the seventh favorite (+1,500) to win the Heisman Trophy according to BetMGM.