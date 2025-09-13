  • home icon
  • "LSU is gonna put a whoopin' on the Gators": Country singer Lainey Wilson ditches Billy Napier with strong prediction for Brian Kelly in Week 3 

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 13, 2025 16:54 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
Country singer Lainey Wilson has given her take on who she thinks will win this evenings clash between the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators.

During a broadcast on the SEC Network, Wilson gave her backing to the Tigers .

"LSU is gonna put a whoopin' on the Gators"
This move from Wilson is not surprising for two reasons. On a personal level, Wilson is from the small town of Baskin, Louisiana. This is only around a three hour drive from Baton Rouge, where the Tigers play. Her home state affiliation should be enough to make her pick the Tigers in any game.

Wilson may have also picked the Tigers due to them being the far stronger team. They have started the season with a 2-0 record and have already beaten CFP contender Clemson in the opening week of the season.

On the other hand, the Florida Gators have returned to their struggles under coach Billy Napier. Last weekend, they were defeated by South Florida and lost their ranked status due to it.

Tonight, the Gators are going to need to put in a flawless performance if they stand any chance in defeating an LSU team that could win the national championship this year.

Will Billy Napier stop calling plays?

After their defeat to South Florida last weekend, there were calls for Florida coach Billy Napier to not be involved in calling the plays in a last-ditch attempt to save his tenture. Napier has ejected these calls and said the following on Wednesday:

"When adversity hits, you need to elevate. You definitely don’t need to shrink back. We’re going to double down on who we are and try to play a brand of football we can all be proud of.”

If the Gators are heavily defeated by LSU tonight, the call to either remove Napier from his role or to at least reduce his impact on the team will only increase.

For his sake, the Gators will desperately need a win tonight, or things are going to get worse for Napier and the program.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

