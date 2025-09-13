Country singer Lainey Wilson has given her take on who she thinks will win this evenings clash between the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators.During a broadcast on the SEC Network, Wilson gave her backing to the Tigers .&quot;LSU is gonna put a whoopin' on the Gators&quot;This move from Wilson is not surprising for two reasons. On a personal level, Wilson is from the small town of Baskin, Louisiana. This is only around a three hour drive from Baton Rouge, where the Tigers play. Her home state affiliation should be enough to make her pick the Tigers in any game.Wilson may have also picked the Tigers due to them being the far stronger team. They have started the season with a 2-0 record and have already beaten CFP contender Clemson in the opening week of the season.On the other hand, the Florida Gators have returned to their struggles under coach Billy Napier. Last weekend, they were defeated by South Florida and lost their ranked status due to it.Tonight, the Gators are going to need to put in a flawless performance if they stand any chance in defeating an LSU team that could win the national championship this year.Will Billy Napier stop calling plays?After their defeat to South Florida last weekend, there were calls for Florida coach Billy Napier to not be involved in calling the plays in a last-ditch attempt to save his tenture. Napier has ejected these calls and said the following on Wednesday:&quot;When adversity hits, you need to elevate. You definitely don’t need to shrink back. We’re going to double down on who we are and try to play a brand of football we can all be proud of.”If the Gators are heavily defeated by LSU tonight, the call to either remove Napier from his role or to at least reduce his impact on the team will only increase.For his sake, the Gators will desperately need a win tonight, or things are going to get worse for Napier and the program.Read More: Florida vs. LSU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 college football season&quot;Billy Napier is running out of excuses&quot;: CFB analyst ridicules Gators for squandering opportunities vs. USF, says coach has lost all goodwill&quot;They haven't made a lot of explosive plays&quot;: Nick Saban issues stern analysis of Kirby Smart's pack as Georgia faces Tennessee in Week 3