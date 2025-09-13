Florida vs. LSU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 college football season

The Florida Gators will square off against the No. 3 LSU Tigers in Week 3 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Ahead of the Florida vs. LSU game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Florida vs. LSU projected starting lineup for Week 3

Florida projected starting lineup

NCAA Football: Florida Gators QB DJ Lagway - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at Florida's projected starters on offense vs. LSU:

Position No. Player 1 WR-X 9 Sturdivant, J. Michael RS SR/TR WR-Z 11 Mizell, Aidan RS SO WR-Y 3 Wilson III, Eugene RS SO LT 58 Barber, Austin RS SR LG 77 Harris, Knijeah JR C 66 Slaughter, Jake RS SR RG 70 George Jr., Damieon RS SR/TR RT 53 Lovett, Bryce RS SO TE 89 Hansen, Hayden RS JR QB 2 Lagway, DJ SO RB 13 Baugh, Jadan SO

Here's a look at Florida's projected starters on defense vs. LSU:

Position No. Player 1 DE 94 Sapp, Tyreak RS SR NT 95 Lyons, Jamari RS JR DT 88 Banks, Caleb RS SR/TR JACK 34 Gumbs Jr., George RS SR/TR WLB 5 Graham, Myles SO MLB 10 Howard, Grayson JR/TR LCB 28 Moore, Devin SR SS 14 Castell, Jordan JR FS 18 Thornton, Bryce JR RCB 25 McClain, Cormani RS SO/TR NB 0 Denson, Sharif JR

Here's a look at Florida's projected starters on special teams vs. LSU:

Position No. Player 1 PT 19 Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR PK 29 Smack, Trey SR KO 29 Smack, Trey SR LS 42 Underwood, Rocco RS SR H 19 Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR PR 10 Hawkins, Tank SO KR 13 Baugh, Jadan SO

LSU projected starting lineup

Here's a look at LSU's projected starters on offense vs. Florida:

Position No. Player 1 WR-X 0 Thomas, Zavion SR/TR WR-Z 1 Anderson, Aaron RS JR/TR WR-W 3 Hilton Jr., Chris RS SR LT 71 Adams, Tyree RS SO LG 65 Mubenga, Paul RS SO C 61 Moore, Braelin RS JR/TR RG 56 Thompson, Josh RS JR/TR RT 75 Davis, Weston RS FR TE 10 Sharp, Bauer RS SR/TR QB 13 Nussmeier, Garrett RS SR RB 29 Durham, Caden SO

Here's a look at LSU's projected starters on defense vs. Florida:

Position No. Player 1 LDE 44 Pyburn, Jack SR/TR LDT 96 McKinley, Dominick SO RDT 88 Gooden, Bernard RS SR/TR RDE 6 Payton, Patrick RS SR/TR WLB 40 Weeks, Whit JR MLB 33 Weeks, West GR/TR STAR 7 Perkins Jr., Harold RS JR LCB 4 Delane, Mansoor SR/TR SS 13 Haulcy, A.J. SR/TR FS 0 Cooley, Tamarcus RS SO/TR RCB 11 Woodland, PJ SO

Here's a look at LSU's projected starters on special teams vs. Florida:

Position No. Player 1 PT 90 Chadwick, Grant SO/TR PK 34 Ramos, Damian RS SR KO 32 Burrell, Aeron SO LS 49 Ferguson, Jonathan GR H 90 Chadwick, Grant SO/TR PR 0 Thomas, Zavion SR/TR KR 6 Brown, Barion SR/TR

Florida vs. LSU depth chart for Week 3

Florida depth chart

Here's a look at Florida's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 9 Sturdivant, J. Michael RS SR/TR 6 Wilson, Dallas FR 22 Jackson, Kahleil RS SR 14 Tounkara, Muizz FR WR-Z 11 Mizell, Aidan RS SO 0 Montgomery, Naeshaun FR 4 Abrams, TJ RS FR WR-Y 3 Wilson III, Eugene RS SO 10 Hawkins, Tank SO 8 Brown III, Vernell FR LT 58 Barber, Austin RS SR 68 Westphal, Fletcher RS FR 56 Medlock, Jahari FR LG 77 Harris, Knijeah JR 75 Waites, Kamryn RS SR/TR 74 Portnjagin, Noel RS FR 73 Pierre-Louis, Daniel FR C 66 Slaughter, Jake RS SR 50 Zandamela, Jason RS FR 78 Mascoll, Marcus RS FR RG 70 George Jr., Damieon RS SR/TR 71 Kearney, Roderick RS SO 55 Dice Jr., TJ FR 76 Faircloth, Mark RS FR RT 53 Lovett, Bryce RS SO 57 Manuel, Devon RS SR/TR 63 Jones, Caden RS SO 79 Wangoy, Enoch RS FR TE 89 Hansen, Hayden RS JR 86 Livingston, Tony JR 7 Jackson, Amir RS FR QB 2 Lagway, DJ SO 16 Warner, Aidan RS SO/TR 15 Bailey, Harrison GR/TR 17 Jones Jr., Tramell FR RB 13 Baugh, Jadan SO 24 Jackson, Ja'Kobi RS SR/TR 21 Daniels, KD RS FR 20 Clark, Duke FR 27 Louis, Byron FR

Here's a look at Florida's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 94 Sapp, Tyreak RS SR 24 James, Kamran JR 49 Wiggins, Jalen FR NT 95 Lyons, Jamari RS JR 93 Boireau, Michai SO 96 Brown, Tarvorise RS SO/TR 97 Mbatchou, Joseph FR DT 88 Banks, Caleb RS SR/TR 90 Bett, Brendan RS SO/TR 33 Taylor Jr., Brien SR/TR 91 McCloud, Jeramiah FR JACK 34 Gumbs Jr., George RS SR/TR 11 McCray, LJ SO 22 Asare, Kofi RS JR/TR 15 Woods, Jayden FR WLB 5 Graham, Myles SO 8 Chiles, Aaron SO 44 Johnson, Myles FR MLB 10 Howard, Grayson JR/TR 29 Robinson, Jaden JR 7 Jackson, Ty FR LCB 28 Moore, Devin SR 4 Foster, Teddy RS FR 26 Grimsley, Jamroc RS FR 6 Flowers, J'Vari FR 3 Konanbanny, Onis FR SS 14 Castell, Jordan JR 43 Allen Jr., Alfonzo RS JR/TR 2 Hayward, Lagonza FR FS 18 Thornton, Bryce JR 9 Stubbs, Drake FR RCB 25 McClain, Cormani RS SO/TR 27 Johnson, Dijon JR 16 Caraway Jr., Micheal RS SR/TR 12 Hanks III, Ben FR NB 0 Denson, Sharif JR 13 Gates, Aaron RS SO 23 Davis, Josiah RS FR

Here's a look at Florida's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 19 Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR 46 Craig, Hayden FR 38 Inglis, Nicholas RS FR PK 29 Smack, Trey SR 40 Rabasco, Brandon RS FR 47 Noel, Evan FR KO 29 Smack, Trey SR 40 Rabasco, Brandon RS FR 47 Noel, Evan FR LS 42 Underwood, Rocco RS SR 39 Mulhern, Mack FR H 19 Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR 46 Craig, Hayden FR 38 Inglis, Nicholas RS FR PR 10 Hawkins, Tank SO 8 Brown III, Vernell FR 3 Wilson III, Eugene RS SO KR 13 Baugh, Jadan SO 10 Hawkins, Tank SO

LSU depth chart

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 0 Thomas, Zavion SR/TR 4 Anderson, Nic RS JR/TR 2 Hill, Destyn RS SO/TR WR-Z 1 Anderson, Aaron RS JR/TR 12 Parker, Kyle RS SO WR-W 3 Hilton Jr., Chris RS SR 6 Brown, Barion SR/TR 82 Billiot, Kylan RS FR 83 Francis, TaRon FR LT 71 Adams, Tyree RS SO 57 Curne, Carius FR LG 65 Mubenga, Paul RS SO 78 Echols, Coen RS FR C 61 Moore, Braelin RS JR/TR 79 Chester, DJ RS SO RG 56 Thompson, Josh RS SR/TR RT 75 Davis, Weston RS FR 77 Williams, Ory RS FR TE 10 Sharp, Bauer RS SR/TR 14 Green, Trey'Dez SO 88 Green, Donovan RS JR/TR QB 13 Nussmeier, Garrett RS SR 11 Van Buren Jr., Michael SO/TR 16 Hurley, Colin RS FR RB 29 Durham, Caden SO 28 Jackson, Kaleb JR 22 Berry, Harlem FR 8 Johnson, Ju'Juan SO

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 44 Pyburn, Jack SR/TR 12 Butler, Jimari GR/TR 48 Cobbins, Kolaj RS FR LDT 96 McKinley, Dominick SO 90 Guillory II, Jacobian GR 95 Washington, Shone RS JR/TR RDT 88 Gooden, Bernard RS SR/TR 16 Breaux, Ahmad SO 99 Mitchell, Sydir RS SO/TR RDE 6 Payton, Patrick RS SR/TR 19 Reliford, Gabriel SO 97 Carpenter, Dylan RS SO WLB 40 Weeks, Whit JR 46 Singleton, Tylen RS FR 15 Braker, Jaiden FR MLB 33 Weeks, West GR/TR 42 Keys, Davhon SO 35 Weeks, Zach FR 32 Moses, Keylan FR STAR 7 Perkins Jr., Harold RS JR 2 Gilbert, Jardin RS SR/TR LCB 4 Delane, Mansoor SR/TR 1 Stamps, Ashton JR 8 Jackson, Ja'Keem RS SO/TR SS 13 Haulcy, A.J. SR/TR 10 Spears, Dashawn SO FS 0 Cooley, Tamarcus RS SO/TR 25 Toviano, Javien JR RCB 11 Woodland, PJ SO 3 Pickett, DJ FR

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 90 Chadwick, Grant SO/TR 32 Burrell, Aeron SO PK 34 Ramos, Damian RS SR 32 Burrell, Aeron SO KO 32 Burrell, Aeron SO 34 Ramos, Damian RS SR LS 49 Ferguson, Jonathan GR 51 Hall, Silas FR H 90 Chadwick, Grant SO/TR PR 0 Thomas, Zavion SR/TR 4 Anderson, Nic RS JR/TR KR 6 Brown, Barion SR/TR 0 Thomas, Zavion SR/TR

How to watch Florida vs. LSU? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 game

The Florida vs. LSU game will be broadcast on ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

