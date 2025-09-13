  • home icon
  Florida vs. LSU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 college football season

Florida vs. LSU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 13, 2025 13:09 GMT
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser - Source: Imagn
The Florida Gators will square off against the No. 3 LSU Tigers in Week 3 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Ahead of the Florida vs. LSU game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Florida vs. LSU projected starting lineup for Week 3

Florida projected starting lineup

NCAA Football: Florida Gators QB DJ Lagway - Source: Imagn
Here's a look at Florida's projected starters on offense vs. LSU:

PositionNo.Player 1
WR-X9Sturdivant, J. Michael RS SR/TR
WR-Z11Mizell, Aidan RS SO
WR-Y3Wilson III, Eugene RS SO
LT58Barber, Austin RS SR
LG77Harris, Knijeah JR
C66Slaughter, Jake RS SR
RG70George Jr., Damieon RS SR/TR
RT53Lovett, Bryce RS SO
TE89Hansen, Hayden RS JR
QB2Lagway, DJ SO
RB13Baugh, Jadan SO
Here's a look at Florida's projected starters on defense vs. LSU:

PositionNo.Player 1
DE94Sapp, Tyreak RS SR
NT95Lyons, Jamari RS JR
DT88Banks, Caleb RS SR/TR
JACK34Gumbs Jr., George RS SR/TR
WLB5Graham, Myles SO
MLB10Howard, Grayson JR/TR
LCB28Moore, Devin SR
SS14Castell, Jordan JR
FS18Thornton, Bryce JR
RCB25McClain, Cormani RS SO/TR
NB0Denson, Sharif JR
Here's a look at Florida's projected starters on special teams vs. LSU:

PositionNo.Player 1
PT19Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR
PK29Smack, Trey SR
KO29Smack, Trey SR
LS42Underwood, Rocco RS SR
H19Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR
PR10Hawkins, Tank SO
KR13Baugh, Jadan SO
LSU projected starting lineup

Here's a look at LSU's projected starters on offense vs. Florida:

PositionNo.Player 1
WR-X0Thomas, Zavion SR/TR
WR-Z1Anderson, Aaron RS JR/TR
WR-W3Hilton Jr., Chris RS SR
LT71Adams, Tyree RS SO
LG65Mubenga, Paul RS SO
C61Moore, Braelin RS JR/TR
RG56Thompson, Josh RS JR/TR
RT75Davis, Weston RS FR
TE10Sharp, Bauer RS SR/TR
QB13Nussmeier, Garrett RS SR
RB29Durham, Caden SO
Here's a look at LSU's projected starters on defense vs. Florida:

PositionNo.Player 1
LDE44Pyburn, Jack SR/TR
LDT96McKinley, Dominick SO
RDT88Gooden, Bernard RS SR/TR
RDE6Payton, Patrick RS SR/TR
WLB40Weeks, Whit JR
MLB33Weeks, West GR/TR
STAR7Perkins Jr., Harold RS JR
LCB4Delane, Mansoor SR/TR
SS13Haulcy, A.J. SR/TR
FS0Cooley, Tamarcus RS SO/TR
RCB11Woodland, PJ SO
Here's a look at LSU's projected starters on special teams vs. Florida:

PositionNo.Player 1
PT90Chadwick, Grant SO/TR
PK34Ramos, Damian RS SR
KO32Burrell, Aeron SO
LS49Ferguson, Jonathan GR
H90Chadwick, Grant SO/TR
PR0Thomas, Zavion SR/TR
KR6Brown, Barion SR/TR
Florida vs. LSU depth chart for Week 3

Florida depth chart

Here's a look at Florida's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X9Sturdivant, J. Michael RS SR/TR6Wilson, Dallas FR22Jackson, Kahleil RS SR14Tounkara, Muizz FR
WR-Z11Mizell, Aidan RS SO0Montgomery, Naeshaun FR4Abrams, TJ RS FR
WR-Y3Wilson III, Eugene RS SO10Hawkins, Tank SO8Brown III, Vernell FR
LT58Barber, Austin RS SR68Westphal, Fletcher RS FR56Medlock, Jahari FR
LG77Harris, Knijeah JR75Waites, Kamryn RS SR/TR74Portnjagin, Noel RS FR73Pierre-Louis, Daniel FR
C66Slaughter, Jake RS SR50Zandamela, Jason RS FR78Mascoll, Marcus RS FR
RG70George Jr., Damieon RS SR/TR71Kearney, Roderick RS SO55Dice Jr., TJ FR76Faircloth, Mark RS FR
RT53Lovett, Bryce RS SO57Manuel, Devon RS SR/TR63Jones, Caden RS SO79Wangoy, Enoch RS FR
TE89Hansen, Hayden RS JR86Livingston, Tony JR7Jackson, Amir RS FR
QB2Lagway, DJ SO16Warner, Aidan RS SO/TR15Bailey, Harrison GR/TR17Jones Jr., Tramell FR
RB13Baugh, Jadan SO24Jackson, Ja'Kobi RS SR/TR21Daniels, KD RS FR20Clark, Duke FR27Louis, Byron FR
Here's a look at Florida's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE94Sapp, Tyreak RS SR24James, Kamran JR49Wiggins, Jalen FR
NT95Lyons, Jamari RS JR93Boireau, Michai SO96Brown, Tarvorise RS SO/TR97Mbatchou, Joseph FR
DT88Banks, Caleb RS SR/TR90Bett, Brendan RS SO/TR33Taylor Jr., Brien SR/TR91McCloud, Jeramiah FR
JACK34Gumbs Jr., George RS SR/TR11McCray, LJ SO22Asare, Kofi RS JR/TR15Woods, Jayden FR
WLB5Graham, Myles SO8Chiles, Aaron SO44Johnson, Myles FR
MLB10Howard, Grayson JR/TR29Robinson, Jaden JR7Jackson, Ty FR
LCB28Moore, Devin SR4Foster, Teddy RS FR26Grimsley, Jamroc RS FR6Flowers, J'Vari FR3Konanbanny, Onis FR
SS14Castell, Jordan JR43Allen Jr., Alfonzo RS JR/TR2Hayward, Lagonza FR
FS18Thornton, Bryce JR9Stubbs, Drake FR
RCB25McClain, Cormani RS SO/TR27Johnson, Dijon JR16Caraway Jr., Micheal RS SR/TR12Hanks III, Ben FR
NB0Denson, Sharif JR13Gates, Aaron RS SO23Davis, Josiah RS FR
Here's a look at Florida's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT19Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR46Craig, Hayden FR38Inglis, Nicholas RS FR
PK29Smack, Trey SR40Rabasco, Brandon RS FR47Noel, Evan FR
KO29Smack, Trey SR40Rabasco, Brandon RS FR47Noel, Evan FR
LS42Underwood, Rocco RS SR39Mulhern, Mack FR
H19Doman, Tommy RS SR/TR46Craig, Hayden FR38Inglis, Nicholas RS FR
PR10Hawkins, Tank SO8Brown III, Vernell FR3Wilson III, Eugene RS SO
KR13Baugh, Jadan SO10Hawkins, Tank SO
LSU depth chart

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X0Thomas, Zavion SR/TR4Anderson, Nic RS JR/TR2Hill, Destyn RS SO/TR
WR-Z1Anderson, Aaron RS JR/TR12Parker, Kyle RS SO
WR-W3Hilton Jr., Chris RS SR6Brown, Barion SR/TR82Billiot, Kylan RS FR83Francis, TaRon FR
LT71Adams, Tyree RS SO57Curne, Carius FR
LG65Mubenga, Paul RS SO78Echols, Coen RS FR
C61Moore, Braelin RS JR/TR79Chester, DJ RS SO
RG56Thompson, Josh RS SR/TR
RT75Davis, Weston RS FR77Williams, Ory RS FR
TE10Sharp, Bauer RS SR/TR14Green, Trey'Dez SO88Green, Donovan RS JR/TR
QB13Nussmeier, Garrett RS SR11Van Buren Jr., Michael SO/TR16Hurley, Colin RS FR
RB29Durham, Caden SO28Jackson, Kaleb JR22Berry, Harlem FR8Johnson, Ju'Juan SO
Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE44Pyburn, Jack SR/TR12Butler, Jimari GR/TR48Cobbins, Kolaj RS FR
LDT96McKinley, Dominick SO90Guillory II, Jacobian GR95Washington, Shone RS JR/TR
RDT88Gooden, Bernard RS SR/TR16Breaux, Ahmad SO99Mitchell, Sydir RS SO/TR
RDE6Payton, Patrick RS SR/TR19Reliford, Gabriel SO97Carpenter, Dylan RS SO
WLB40Weeks, Whit JR46Singleton, Tylen RS FR15Braker, Jaiden FR
MLB33Weeks, West GR/TR42Keys, Davhon SO35Weeks, Zach FR32Moses, Keylan FR
STAR7Perkins Jr., Harold RS JR2Gilbert, Jardin RS SR/TR
LCB4Delane, Mansoor SR/TR1Stamps, Ashton JR8Jackson, Ja'Keem RS SO/TR
SS13Haulcy, A.J. SR/TR10Spears, Dashawn SO
FS0Cooley, Tamarcus RS SO/TR25Toviano, Javien JR
RCB11Woodland, PJ SO3Pickett, DJ FR
Here's a look at LSU's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT90Chadwick, Grant SO/TR32Burrell, Aeron SO
PK34Ramos, Damian RS SR32Burrell, Aeron SO
KO32Burrell, Aeron SO34Ramos, Damian RS SR
LS49Ferguson, Jonathan GR51Hall, Silas FR
H90Chadwick, Grant SO/TR
PR0Thomas, Zavion SR/TR4Anderson, Nic RS JR/TR
KR6Brown, Barion SR/TR0Thomas, Zavion SR/TR
How to watch Florida vs. LSU? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 game

The Florida vs. LSU game will be broadcast on ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Edited by Arnold
