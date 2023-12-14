The 2023 season isn’t out of everyone’s mind yet, but the SEC dropped the 2024 schedule for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The schedule for Nick Saban and his team is packed with thrilling matchups that have fans buzzing with excitement and anticipation.

Coach Saban, the seasoned strategist at the helm of the Tide, faces a formidable challenge with the revealed schedule. The Week 5 showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs is a standout matchup that immediately grabs attention.

Crimson Tide fans, known for their unwavering confidence, are already predicting a victorious outcome against the Bulldogs. One passionate fan, @BarstoolAlabama, cheekily commented on Bama’s schedule on X, writing:

"Week 5: A rematch of daddy showing who’s boss again."

Here are some more reactions:

There’s added pressure on Saban in 2024, with powerhouse teams like the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners now part of the SEC landscape. Each victory will be a stepping stone toward securing a spot in the College Football Playoff, a fact not lost on the vigilant Tide fanbase.

Alabama & Nick Saban face extra pressure in 2024

Apart from the football programs, the Crimson Tide vs. the Bulldogs matchup has evolved into a fierce rivalry between the two coaches – Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. College football analyst Greg McElroy, speaking on the SEC Network, said:

"Right now, those are the top two programs in the sport, whatever order you have them in is perfectly fine. I still think Alabama and Georgia are neck and neck. I might lean toward Bama ever so slightly.

“The two top teams in the sport going to Tuscaloosa for that game. National championship implications on the line. The possibility for a first-round bye in the 12-team playoff. Every time they tee it up, it’s a big one."

The stakes will be high, especially for Georgia, with playoff berth and conference title aspirations hanging in the balance.

There’s a lot of time before the 2024 season, but Tide fans seem ready to witness their team face the challenges head-on. However, before that, Alabama will go up against Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl on Dec. 2.

