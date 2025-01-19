"Being on body as much as we can": DC Al Golden lays out Notre Dame's plan against Ohio State in national championship bout

Notre Dame and defensive coordinator Al Golden have a stiff test in front of them on Monday in the national championship game against Ohio State. The Buckeyes enter the College Football Playoff final in Atlanta with what is arguably the best receiving corps in the sport. That includes freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith.

Golden gave a glimpse into the Fighting Irish's plan to check those Buckeyes wideouts during Saturday's press conference leading up to the clash, explaining what Notre Dame might have in store.

"Just trusting the players," Golden said. "It's just the way we've kind of run into that over the last year and a half, and, really, that's what got us here — being aggressive, being on body as much as we can. Changing some of the looks up, so it's hard at this stage of the season to do anything else. That's our focus, that's who we are, that's part of our DNA."

Why Notre Dame will have its hands full

Ohio State is out to cap a motivated run by winning it all. The Buckeyes had to overcome a disappointing defeat in their regular season finale—a 13-10 setback to Michigan—before entering the postseason in a cloud of uncertainty.

First, they had to get past Tennessee, whose supporters helped invade Ohio Stadium but left disappointed with what they came to see. Ohio State raced out to a 21-0 lead in that matchup and was never threatened as it punched its ticket to a Rose Bowl appearance against Oregon.

In Pasadena, Smith had his best game in college, posting over 180 yards receiving on seven grabs. The Ducks defense didn't have an answer.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame kept any Penn State receiver from registering a catch in their Orange Bowl clash. The same will almost certainly not be the case against the Buckeyes, especially with their level of talent at the position.

Emeka Egbuka is three receptions from becoming Ohio State's all-time receptions leader. Smith might be the scariest threat in college football, as evidenced by Texas' treatment of the star newcomer in the Cotton Bowl. Then, there are Carnell Tate and tight end Gee Scott Jr.

The Buckeyes pose a problem to any secondary in front of them, including Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have been without star junior cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who injured his hip, since October. Morrison is expected to go in the first round of April's NFL draft.

If Notre Dame is to win its first national crown since 1988, it will need to find a way to slow down the vaunted attack it's up against.

