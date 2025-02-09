Bengals QB Joe Burrow finally reveals who he voted for in 2024 Heisman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow finally revealed who he voted for to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy. He also had a great collegiate career, winning the Heisman in 2019. Thus, he was one of the 57 voters who picked the winner of the coveted trophy for the 2024 season.

Burrow was on Thursday's episode of the "Dan Patrick Show" and was questioned about his 2024 Heisman vote. The four finalists of the 2024 season were Colorado's Travis Hunter, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Miami's Cam Ward.

"Travis Hunter. I voted for Travis Hunter," Burrow said.

The Colorado two-way star won the Heisman after an excellent season. He received 552 first-place votes and 2,231 points, crowning him as the 90th winner of the coveted award. Hunter also won the Walter Camp Award, the Bednarik Award and the Biletnikoff Award.

He recorded 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns receiving as a wide receiver and 36 total tackles, four interceptions and 11 passes defended on defense as a cornerback. He is also Colorado's first Heisman winner since Rashaan Salaam in 1994. Travis Hunter is now projected to be a top-three pick in the upcoming NFL draft in April.

Joe Burrow won the Heisman during his 2019 season with the LSU Tigers. Burrow spent three seasons with Ohio State before joining the Tigers in 2018. He led them to the 2019 national championship with an undefeated 15-0 record.

Burrow tallied 5,671 yards and 60 TDs during that season. He received a record-breaking 841 first-place votes and 2,608 points to be crowned as the best college football player. Burrow was then drafted with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Joe Burrow shares an important message with college football players traversing the NIL landscape

The current transfer rules and NIL scenarios differ from when Burrow decided to change his fortunes by departing Ohio State to play for LSU. On Thursday's show, he had some pretty straightforward advice for players in the current NIL landscape.

Joe Burrow also said he would have chosen to leave the Buckeyes much earlier. But it took time because non-graduate transfers had to sit out a season before taking to the field.

"I probably would have transferred much earlier than I did. But I had to graduate to go and play," Burrow said. "At the time, the transfer portal wasn't a thing. I think it became a thing the next year after I transferred, but I still think you had to sit out a year.

"If you're going to be able to make seven figures in college, you got to go take advantage of that. If you're in high school and getting offered that, go wherever they are paying out the most."

Joe Burrow's decision to play for the LSU Tigers turned out to be the best choice of his life. He is currently one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL and a two-time Pro Bowler within five seasons.

