"Best I've ever seen a quarterback do": $40M worth Jim Harbaugh can't stop raving about former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy's Pro Day performance

Jim Harbaugh expressed his excitement about J.J. McCarthy's Pro Day workout on Monday. During a press conference, Harbaugh raved about his former Michigan Wolverines quarterback's performance and said that it was the best he had ever seen from a signal caller.

McCarthy may not be joining Harbaugh in Los Angeles, but he is undoubtedly receiving glowing recommendations from his former college football coach.

“The workout that J.J had.. I’ve been to a lot of Pro Day workouts and watched quarterbacks throw. That's the best I’ve ever seen a quarterback do at a pro day,” Harbaugh told the press at the AFC coaches breakfast.

The national championship-winning coach mentioned that several coaches and GMs walked up to him to congratulate him on the work he has put in with McCarthy. And for Harbaugh, it wasn't a surprise at all.

Harbaugh and McCarthy led the Wolverines to their first national title since 1997, when they took down the Washington Huskies in January.

Since then, the QB has entered the NFL Draft and the head coach has taken over the Los Angeles Chargers. But for the $40 million worth of Harbaugh, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he has yet to see a QB better than McCarthy.

Jim Harbaugh turned up for Michigan ProDay to watch J.J McCarthy and Co.

The Chargers HC turned up in Ann Arbor to watch the boys he developed showcase their talent in front of the world. The Chargers' defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter and player performance's executive director, Ben Herbert, also joined him.

Harbaugh spent eight seasons with the Wolverines and finally led them to the promised land. He left after a 15-0 season and the program's first national title in two-and-a-half decades.

Now he will try to get the one title his brother has and he doesn't, a Super Bowl. Will he be able to get it, like he did at the college level?

