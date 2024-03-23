SPOTTED: Jim Harbaugh shows up at Michigan Pro Day to watch J.J. McCarthy & Co. perform ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

While Jim Harbaugh prepares for his NFL debut as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, his former team, the Michigan Wolverines, isn't missing a beat. After their undefeated 15-0 season and a dominant national championship win, Michigan recently held its annual pro day.

The event showcased the talented players who propelled the Wolverines to victory in front of NFL scouts and coaches. Harbaugh couldn't resist a return to his Wolverines' roots, and sporting a Michigan hat at the team's Pro Day, Harbaugh's loyalty shone through.

Former colleagues, Chargers' defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and player performance's executive director Ben Herbert joined him. Michigan reporter Anthony Broome captured the news and posted it on his X account:

“Jim Harbaugh took a moving break to go watch some ball today."

After an eight-year journey with Michigan, the head coach is now preparing for his next coaching challenge with the Chargers.

Harbaugh watched his former star quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, impress NFL scouts. McCarthy, boasting a stellar 27-1 record under Harbaugh's tutelage, solidified his status as a top draft pick.

New Chargers era with Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz

New Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh emphasized his strong working relationship with general manager Joe Hortiz. Harbaugh credited his brother John, the Baltimore Ravens coach, for endorsing this partnership.

The Chargers coach attended Tuesday’s news conference and said:

“Not only does he know the talent that across the league and in college football and on our team, but when you listen to him talk, he knows it cold.

“There’s a tremendous track record there. I know that, for sure, because of my brother, John. I trust a lot of people in football, I really do, and their opinions and their recommendations,” Harbaugh added.

Given that the LA Chargers have failed to meet their lofty expectations over the past few seasons, Harbaugh is likely to reshape not just the roster, but the culture within the team. After letting some big names go on offense, including Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen, LA is lacking in weapons for QB Justin Herbert.

With the NFL draft slowly encroaching, it will be interesting to see how the Chargers behave.

