Los Angeles Chargers mock draft: 3 ways Jim Harbaugh could go about business in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers have a lot of work to do this offseason. They've torn some things down, but they need to field some sort of competent team around Justin Herbert so as to not waste his prime. There are a lot of ways to go about this. Here's what Jim Harbaugh and company can do.

Chargers mock draft 1.0

5th overall: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Brock Bowers is a special talent, and he is an instant upgrade over the tight end position in LA for the last few years. He could be a worthy successor to Antonio Gates and he provides a legitimate weapon in the passing game.

37th overall: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

The Chargers desperately need weapons, and they spend their first two picks on them. Getting Bowers and Walker gives the Chargers much more flexibility on offense.

69th overall: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

After letting Austin Ekeler walk, the Chargers must address the running back position. They have arguably needed to for years, and they can do it in the form of a cheap, talented rookie like Trey Benson in the third round.

105th overall: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

At long last, the defense will get an infusion of talent. We're going best player available here, as Edgerrin Cooper fell about 20 draft spots in this mock draft.

110th overall: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

Some analysts believe Xavier Legette is a first-round prospect. If the Chargers could land him all the way down here, that would be an excellent draft.

140th overall: Dominique Hampton, S, Washington

The back end of the Chargers defense needs help. Derwin James is great, but he's expensive and he can't do it alone, so they can select Dominique Hampton from Washington.

181st overall: Logan Lee, DT, Iowa

Games can be won and lost in the trenches, so the Chargers will spend this pick to boost their interior on defense with Logan Lee.

225th overall: Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College

Justin Herbert can never have too much protection.

253rd overall: AJ Barner, TE, Michigan

Having more than one useful tight end is never a bad idea in the modern NFL.

Chargers mock draft 2.0

5th overall: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

The first pick the Chargers used in Sportskeeda's 7-round Mock Draft Simulator this time was for, improbably, Marvin Harrison Jr. He fell to fifth overall, making this an absolute no-brainer of a choice.

47th overall: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

The New York Giants offered picks 47 and 70 for 37 and 140, a deal we took. After losing both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the Chargers have to spend on wide receivers this draft.

69th overall: McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M

The Chargers need to beef up their defensive front, and McKinnley Jackson fell all the way to 69th overall.

70th overall: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Jim Harbaugh is likely going to do his best to take his college running back, and it's a position of need.

105th overall: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas

Both pass-rushers, Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, are old and expensive. Selecting Austin Booker provides some youth and a much cheaper contract.

110th overall: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn

The Chargers need cornerbacks, and Nehemiah Pritchett was one of the best players available.

181st overall: Ro Torrence, S, Arizona State

The Chargers must add depth in the back end of their defense, and Ro Torrence is a perfect pick for that.

225th overall: Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota

The Chargers have needed tight ends for years, and they may finally have one with Brevyn Spann-Ford.

253rd overall: Frank Gore Jr., RB, Southern Miss

The Chargers close this mock draft by taking a late flyer on an NFL legend's son at a position of need.

Chargers mock draft 3.0

6th overall: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

At this pick, the Giants wanted to swap places, offering six and 47 for five overall. With both Bowers and Malik Nabers on the table, we took the deal and selected the one that was left.

37th overall: Graham Barton, OG, Duke

One of the most versatile linemen in the draft comes to Los Angeles in the form of Graham Barton.

47th overall: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

The Chargers spend another pick on the offensive line, this time getting Roger Rosengarten to play tackle and protect Herbert.

69th overall: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

The Chargers can send some reinforcements to their aging defense in the form of Payton Wilson.

105th overall: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

The Chargers almost have to land a wide receiver this draft, and they do in the form of Jermaine Burton of Alabama.

110th overall: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

The Chargers have a need at running back, and Will Shipley is a cheap, talented option that should run well behind this overhauled offensive line.

140th overall: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

There's no shame in building an offense with two stud tight ends, and that's what the Chargers can do here.

181st overall: Trevor Keegan, OG, Michigan

More beef up front is never a bad idea, so Harbaugh grabs his old lineman.

225th overall: Marcus Harris, DT, Auburn

The trenches are good to build a team from, and the Chargers need depth up front on defense, so Marcus Harris it is.

253rd overall: Jadon Janke, WR, South Dakota State

The Chargers really need to draft multiple wide receivers this draft.