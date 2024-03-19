2024 NFL Draft: 3 reasons why Jim Harbaugh's Chargers desperately need to trade down from No. 5 overall

Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers have quarterback settled but still somehow ended up with a top-five pick in the NFL Draft. As such, the team has a luxurious setup for the event. However, the Chargers could profit from the 2024 NFL Draft with the correct moves. Here are three reasons why the team should hand off their top pick.

#1 - Chargers don't need a QB

Justin Herbert at Kansas City vs. Los Angeles

The top five picks are usually reserved for QBs. Considering the team doesn't need a QB, they should turn one pick into several assets. Teams like the New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks are behind the Chargers and need a QB. Los Angeles can profit if they take an offer to move back just a handful of spots.

In trades like this, they can often net an additional second-round pick, maybe a future first-round pick and perhaps even a player or two.

#2 - Need to fill out roster at multiple spots

Keenan Allen at Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

The Chargers cut ties with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this month. The team needs two wide receivers with the other holes on the roster they ended the season with. Adding more top prospects will speed up making the roster deeper and transitioning the team into the shape Jim Harbaugh desires.

If the team elects to go all-in on a single player with the fifth overall pick and that turns into a bust, they have no hope of recouping their investment. However, it would still be considered a productive draft if they turned that one pick into two picks and hit on just one player.

#3 - Add ammunition to trade for players

Los Angeles introduces Jim Harbaugh as head coach

This isn't just about the NFL Draft. Trading for additional draft picks opens the door to trade for quality players around the NFL. Adding draft picks makes it easier to find known quantities with unknown quantities. If the team starts the season slow and believes they are one veteran away, they have the draft capital on hand.

Adding draft capital now could help secure the 2024 regular season. In other words, the current Chargers should be nicer to the future version of themselves. They should set themselves up for the ability to pivot if needed when the bullets are flying in the regular season.

Why Chargers should trade down in the 2024 NFL Draft

Justin Herbert at Los Angeles vs. Green Bay

Jim Harbaugh's team needs to trade down because going all-in on a player early in the draft is most likely a reach by default. Setting Justin Herbert up for success means being disciplined and not taking the world as presented to them by standing pat with the fifth overall pick.

There are undoubtedly several teams willing to trade substantial assets to swap a pick that the team likely wouldn't truly need. If the Los Angeles Chargers were to trade with the Jets, they would only slide back five spots and could net a massive profit. If they then elect to trade back again, they could net a fat stack of picks to set up Harbaugh's unit for success over the coming years.