"Better take care of business": Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark's words to Texas Tech HC incite CFB fans

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark recently made a statement that got a lot of college football fans up in arms.

Joe Cook of Inside Texas recently shared a video of Yormark telling Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire to "better take care of business" against the Longhorns. This statement was made regarding the two schools' final regular season game before Texas Tech leaves the Big 12 for the SEC.

Fans weren't thrilled with Brett Yormark's words to coach McGuire and expressed that very clearly on social almost.

A user named @HornsFan29 had this to say,

Should lose his job immediately. You can’t be a commissioner of a conference and openly cheer for or against your current members, especially one of the ones (the only one) who absolutely owns the conference.

Another user named @SoonerSteve1 remarked,

Someone sure is bitter and unprofessional. Keep adding mid-majors. Still can’t replace the most dominant team in the B12 and the two most profitable money drivers of the B12 are leaving. B12 is now the home of the 45k-seat stadiums.

Other fans created memes for Brett Yormark to express themselves. Here's one from a user named @pkk_8:

Another user named @DrummerDad2 shared their legal thoughts on the matter:

This is lawsuit material if there happens to be a tremendous penalty disparity like last year. Both OU and Texas have it on record that the commissioner of the conference, they are currently members of, is actively rooting against them.

Regarding the showdown between Texas Tech Raiders and the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 this year, a user named @PregameEmpire shared their thoughts on how the games will play out:

Is Brett Yormark rooting for the Raiders this season?

Numerous reports, including Sports Illustrated, have allegedly shown that the Big-12 commish is rooting against the Longhorns this year, and not necessarily for Texas Tech or any other team.

Either way, it remains to be seen who wins that scheduled matchup on Nov. 24. Texas Tech will be going to Austin for that game, and Yormark will attend the game in person.

Whatever happens, it's likely to be an intense game considering what happened last September. As per FootballScoop, Texas fell to Texas Tech in September, 37-34, in OT. The members and fans of the Longhorns accept that everyone in the Big 12 will be rooting for them to fail.

In an interview with Orangebloods, Texas AD Chris Del Conte said,

"We know we have to embrace the hate this year. Everyone in the Big 12 is mad at us. We have a T-shirt we gave all of our staff and kids, 'Embrace the hate.' That's our mantra this year. We won 12 Big 12 championships last year, we won 13 the year before that. Our goal is to win all 20."