Big 12 Commissioner takes a stern stand on automatic qualifiers amid massive debate over CFP structure

As one of the top conferences in college football, the Big 12 is heavily involved in discussions around the college football playoff structure. The CFP approved changes to the playoff model for next season on May 22, switching to a straight seeding model. In this new model, the four first-round byes will go to the four highest-ranked teams, regardless of whether they won their conference.
On Thursday, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark spoke about the possibility of adding automatic qualifiers in the college football playoff in future seasons. Action Network insider Brett McMurphy quoted him speaking about the possibility of getting rid of automatic qualifiers altogether.
"I’m about fairness," Yormark said. "There's a lot of conversations about AQs. We want to earn it on the field. I think 5+11 format does that. It’s fair. It’s what our fans want."
"They don’t want an invitational. They want a true playoff system & we have that right now. We need to put these multiple AQs & take it out of conversation & focus on what’s right with college football. I think 5+11 does that & that’s our preference."
Expansion to 16 teams, as the Big 12 commissioner suggests, will not be put in place for next season. The 2025 college football season will have 12 teams in the CFP, like in 2024. The only change to the format will be the straight seeding model. Expansion to 16 teams could happen for the 2026 season.
The Big 12 commissioner, Brett Yormark, speaks about how much power the Big Ten and SEC have
Spring meetings this year have resulted in heated discussions about the college football playoff format, how teams are selected, and scheduling during the regular season. The SEC and Big Ten have actively for automatic qualifier bids in a 16-team playoff model. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark did a Q&A with Front Office Sports' David Rumsey on Thursday, speaking about this.
"Well, I wouldn’t say they have complete decision-making," Yormack said. "They need to have meaningful consultation with us. Yes, they have the pen. But with that pen comes responsibility to do the right thing. It’s not written anywhere in the Memorandum of Understanding that they can take the CFP and create a format or make a decision that only benefits their two conferences."
The Big 12 commissioner also said that he did not have any interest in considering a scheduling agreement with another conference. He said they were happy with their out-of-conference schedule.
