Big 12 Commissioner takes a stern stand on automatic qualifiers amid massive debate over CFP structure

As one of the top conferences in college football, the Big 12 is heavily involved in discussions around the college football playoff structure. The CFP approved changes to the playoff model for next season on May 22, switching to a straight seeding model. In this new model, the four first-round byes will go to the four highest-ranked teams, regardless of whether they won their conference.

Ad

On Thursday, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark spoke about the possibility of adding automatic qualifiers in the college football playoff in future seasons. Action Network insider Brett McMurphy quoted him speaking about the possibility of getting rid of automatic qualifiers altogether.

"I’m about fairness," Yormark said. "There's a lot of conversations about AQs. We want to earn it on the field. I think 5+11 format does that. It’s fair. It’s what our fans want."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They don’t want an invitational. They want a true playoff system & we have that right now. We need to put these multiple AQs & take it out of conversation & focus on what’s right with college football. I think 5+11 does that & that’s our preference."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expansion to 16 teams, as the Big 12 commissioner suggests, will not be put in place for next season. The 2025 college football season will have 12 teams in the CFP, like in 2024. The only change to the format will be the straight seeding model. Expansion to 16 teams could happen for the 2026 season.

The Big 12 commissioner, Brett Yormark, speaks about how much power the Big Ten and SEC have

Spring meetings this year have resulted in heated discussions about the college football playoff format, how teams are selected, and scheduling during the regular season. The SEC and Big Ten have actively for automatic qualifier bids in a 16-team playoff model. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark did a Q&A with Front Office Sports' David Rumsey on Thursday, speaking about this.

Ad

"Well, I wouldn’t say they have complete decision-making," Yormack said. "They need to have meaningful consultation with us. Yes, they have the pen. But with that pen comes responsibility to do the right thing. It’s not written anywhere in the Memorandum of Understanding that they can take the CFP and create a format or make a decision that only benefits their two conferences."

The Big 12 commissioner also said that he did not have any interest in considering a scheduling agreement with another conference. He said they were happy with their out-of-conference schedule.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More