Big 12 Media Days 2023 TV Schedule: Start times, channels and live streaming info

The Big 12 Media Days for college football are all set to begin on July 12 and 13. The event will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and can be live-streamed on ESPN+. It can also be seen on ESPNU on TV.
The Big 12 Media Days feature head coaches, quarterbacks, and other key players answering questions from the media ahead of the upcoming college football season.
The full schedule of the two-day event is as follows.
Big 12 Media Days Schedule - July 12
TCU (2:15 p.m.) -- Sonny Dykes | S Bud Clark, OL Brandon Coleman, LB Jamoi Hodge, CB Josh Newton, TE Jared Wiley
Houston (2:45 p.m.) -- Dana Holgorsen | DL Nelson Ceaser, OL Jack Freeman, LB Hasaan Hypolite, OL Patrick Paul
Kansas (3:10 p.m.) -- Lance Leipold | QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal, LB Rich Miller, S Kenny Logan Jr.
Baylor (3:35 p.m.) -- Dave Aranda | QB Blake Shapen, TE Drake Dabney, WR Josh Cameron, DL TJ Franklin, LB Mike Smith Jr.
Oklahoma State (4 p.m.) -- Mike Gundy | LB Collin Oliver, CB Korie Black, WR Brennan Presley, OL Preston Wilson
Texas (4:25 p.m.) -- Steve Sarkisian | QB Quinn Ewers, WR Jordan Whittington, WR Xavier Worthy, LB Jaylan Ford, DB Jahdae Barron
BYU (4:50 p.m.) -- Kalani Sitake | QB Kedon Slovis, WR Kody Epps, LB Ben Bywater, DE Tyler Batty, P Ryan Rehkow
Big 12 Media Days Schedule - July 13
Kansas State (10:15 a.m.) -- Chris Klieman | QB Will Howard, OL Cooper Beebe, LB Daniel Green, S Kobe Savage
UCF (10:45 a.m.) -- Gus Malzahn | WR Javon Baker, DT Ricky Barber, QB John Rhys Plumlee, DE Josh Celiscar, OL Lokahi Pauole
Texas Tech (11:10 a.m.) -- Joey McGuire | QB Tyler Shough, WR Jerand Bradley, RB Tahj Brooks, DL Tony Bradford Jr., DL Jaylon Hutchings
Cincinnati (11:35 a.m.) -- Scott Satterfield | QB Emory Jones, DB Deshawn Pace, DL Jowon Briggs, DL Dontay Corleone
West Virginia (12 p.m.) -- Neal Brown | OL Zach Frazier, OL Doug Nester, DL Sean Martin, LB Lee Kpogba, DB Aubrey Burks
Iowa State (12:25 p.m.) -- Matt Campbell | WR Jaylin Noel, DB Beau Freyler, DB T.J. Tampa, LB Gerry Vaughn
Oklahoma (12:50 p.m.) -- Brent Venables | QB Dillon Gabriel, WR Drake Stoops, DL Jonah Laulu, LB Danny Stutsman.
