Big 12 Media Days 2023 TV Schedule: Start times, channels and live streaming info

The Big 12 Media Days for college football are all set to begin on July 12 and 13. The event will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and can be live-streamed on ESPN+. It can also be seen on ESPNU on TV.

The Big 12 Media Days feature head coaches, quarterbacks, and other key players answering questions from the media ahead of the upcoming college football season.

The full schedule of the two-day event is as follows.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Big 12 Media Days Schedule - July 12

Big 12 Championship - Kansas State v TCU

TCU (2:15 p.m.) -- Sonny Dykes | S Bud Clark, OL Brandon Coleman, LB Jamoi Hodge, CB Josh Newton, TE Jared Wiley

Houston (2:45 p.m.) -- Dana Holgorsen | DL Nelson Ceaser, OL Jack Freeman, LB Hasaan Hypolite, OL Patrick Paul

Kansas (3:10 p.m.) -- Lance Leipold | QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal, LB Rich Miller, S Kenny Logan Jr.

Baylor (3:35 p.m.) -- Dave Aranda | QB Blake Shapen, TE Drake Dabney, WR Josh Cameron, DL TJ Franklin, LB Mike Smith Jr.

Oklahoma State (4 p.m.) -- Mike Gundy | LB Collin Oliver, CB Korie Black, WR Brennan Presley, OL Preston Wilson

Texas (4:25 p.m.) -- Steve Sarkisian | QB Quinn Ewers, WR Jordan Whittington, WR Xavier Worthy, LB Jaylan Ford, DB Jahdae Barron

BYU (4:50 p.m.) -- Kalani Sitake | QB Kedon Slovis, WR Kody Epps, LB Ben Bywater, DE Tyler Batty, P Ryan Rehkow

Big 12 Media Days Schedule - July 13

Oklahoma v TCU

Kansas State (10:15 a.m.) -- Chris Klieman | QB Will Howard, OL Cooper Beebe, LB Daniel Green, S Kobe Savage

UCF (10:45 a.m.) -- Gus Malzahn | WR Javon Baker, DT Ricky Barber, QB John Rhys Plumlee, DE Josh Celiscar, OL Lokahi Pauole

Texas Tech (11:10 a.m.) -- Joey McGuire | QB Tyler Shough, WR Jerand Bradley, RB Tahj Brooks, DL Tony Bradford Jr., DL Jaylon Hutchings

Cincinnati (11:35 a.m.) -- Scott Satterfield | QB Emory Jones, DB Deshawn Pace, DL Jowon Briggs, DL Dontay Corleone

West Virginia (12 p.m.) -- Neal Brown | OL Zach Frazier, OL Doug Nester, DL Sean Martin, LB Lee Kpogba, DB Aubrey Burks

Iowa State (12:25 p.m.) -- Matt Campbell | WR Jaylin Noel, DB Beau Freyler, DB T.J. Tampa, LB Gerry Vaughn

Oklahoma (12:50 p.m.) -- Brent Venables | QB Dillon Gabriel, WR Drake Stoops, DL Jonah Laulu, LB Danny Stutsman.

Be sure to stay locked to Sportskeeda for full coverage of the Big 12 Media Days.

Poll : Will you be watching Big 12 media day? Yes No 0 votes