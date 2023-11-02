Big Ten commish Tony Petitti under huge pressure as coaches unite over alleged Connor Stallion-driven sign-stealing scandal

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti is reportedly under pressure to punish Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.

On Wednesday night, the Big Ten coaches and Petitti were on a phone call to discuss regular business. However, after Harbaugh hung up, the call continued for another hour as the coaches were vocal about wanting the Big Ten to punish Harbaugh.

It was reported two weeks ago that Harbaugh and Michigan were under investigation for allegedly violating rules that prohibit teams from scouting future opponents in person.

"Late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference and University of Michigan were notified by the NCAA that the NCAA was investigating allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program."

"The Big Ten Conference has notified Michigan State University and future opponents. The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of utmost importance and will continue to monitor the investigation. The Conference will have no further comment at this time."

It was alleged that a Michigan staffer, Connor Stalions, went to future opponents' games and recorded their sidelines so he could know their signs. Of course, NCAA teams are barred from scouting teams in person.

After the news came out, Harbaugh said he did not know of it, but on the call, Big Ten coaches were vocal about wanting Tony Petitti to punish Michigan, according to a report from ESPN.

"Collectively, the coaches want the Big Ten to act -- right now. "What are we waiting on? We know what happened."

After the ESPN article dropped, reporter Adam Rittenberg said a source told him that coaches pressurized Petitti to make something happen.

"He will have to actor or lose the coaches and ADs."

Whether or not Petitti will act and punish Michigan is uncertain as the NCAA investigation is still underway.

Big Ten coaches tell Tony Petitti how sign-stealing impacted them

On the phone call, Big Ten coaches allegedly told Commissioner Tony Petitti how the sign-stealing worked and had an impact on them:

"People don't understand the seriousness of it," said another source, "How it truly impacted the game plan. To truly know if it's a run or a pass, people don't understand how much of an advantage that was for Michigan."

According to the report, the call got intense and emotional as several schools were frustrated that Michigan had been doing this.