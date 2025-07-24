Big Ten Media days 2025: Day 3 teams, coaches, players, timings, schedule and more

The Big Ten media days conclude on Thursday, July 24 as the event began on July 22. Big Ten media days are taking place at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Media days serve as a chance for coaches and select players to meet with the media and help preview the upcoming college football season.

The Big Ten media days will be shown on the Big Ten Network, and it will be live-streamed on the FOX Sports App.

Big Ten media days: Day 3 schedule

On the final day of Big Ten media days, six schools will take center stage, including Michigan and USC. All times are when the coaches will speak at the podium, and are in Eastern time.

Iowa: 2:30 p.m.

HC Kirk Ferentz

DB Koen Entringer

DL Ethan Hurkett

OL Logan Jones

Despite landing Mark Gronkowski in the transfer portal to be the starting QB, he won't be attending media day for Iowa. But, with Gronkowski under center, Iowa's offense is expected to be much better.

Purdue: 2:45 p.m.

HC Barry Odom

DB Tony Grimes

EDGE CJ Madden

RB Devin Mockobee

Purdue enters the 2025 college football season with expectations of being near the bottom of the Big Ten. The Boilermakers enter the season tied with Maryland for the worst odds of winning the Big Ten.

UCLA: 3 p.m.

HC DeShaun Foster

QB Nico Iamaleava

OL Garrett DiGiorgio

LB JonJon Vaughns

A ton of eyes will be on UCLA as Nico Iamaleava is at media day after his eventful offseason. Iamaleava wanted more NIL money from Tennessee, and the Vols ended up moving on from him, leaving the QB to transfer to UCLA. Whether or not Iamaleava will talk about what went on is to be seen.

Michigan State 3:15 p.m.

HC Jonathan Smith

LB Jordan Hall

WR Nick Marsh

OT Stanton Ramil

Michigan State will look to be a bowl-eligible team as the Spartans are expected to be near the bottom of the Big Ten standings. Smith enters his second year as the head coach of Michigan State.

USC: 3:30 p.m.

HC Lincoln Riley

WR Makai Lemon

OL Elijah Page

S Kamari Ramsey

The Trojans enter the season with plenty of expectations on them, as coach Lincoln Riley is on the hot seat. If Riley and USC don't have success this season, he could very well be fired.

Michigan: 3:45 p.m.

HC Sherrone Moore

TE Max Bredeson

LB Ernest Hausmann

EDGE Derrick Moore

Michigan will conclude Big Ten media days and will be a team to watch. Moore has a suspension looming, so whether or not the Wolverines coach will talk about that is to be seen. Michigan also has a quarterback competition ongoing.

