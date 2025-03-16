Bill Belichick & 24 Y/O GF Jordon Isabella's new acrobatic beachside moment goes viral

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson are spending some quality time together this offseason. The seven-time Super Bowl champion took over as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels after their disappointing 6-7 campaign under former HC Mack Brown. This will be Belichick's first collegiate coaching job since parting ways with the Patriots in 2023.

Amid his offseason preparations with the team, Bill Belichick decided to go on a vacation with his 24-year-old girlfriend. Jordon Hudson took to Instagram on Saturday to share snippets of their beach adventures,

In the carousel of photos, the couple engaged in some yoga and acrobatics. Bill Belichick is seen lying on the ground while supporting Jordon Hudson with his hands over his head in several poses. The UNC head coach was seen sporting a light blue t-shirt and a pair of shorts while Hudson wore an all-white swimsuit.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have been dating for over two years. According to TMZ, the couple initially met back in 2021 during a flight from the Boston area to Florida.

After keeping their romance out of the spotlight, they finally made their relationship public last year. However, both Belichick and Hudson have been receiving a lot of hate and backlash for their age gap. During the 2025 NFL Honors, even rap icon Snoop Dogg threw shade at their romance during the event.

"I've been a fan for a long long time. I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys were good. I remember back when the Chiefs was back. And I remember, what was it, Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born year," Snoop Dogg said.

Despite the criticism, Jordon Hudson does not shy away from defending her relationship with the UNC head coach through her social media. It was also reported that Hudson will help Belichick churn out social media content during his stint with the Tar Heels this upcoming season.

Jordon Hudson claps back at critic who criticized her romance with Bill Belichick

On Saturday, one of Hudson's followers decided to make a nasty comment about her relationship with Belichick. The person, named 'Abby,' stated that the couple's romance was not normal and the age gap made it 'insane'.

Hudson did not take kindly to Abby's words. She shared the exchange on her Instagram story and clapped back with a witty response.

"But you do realize you relationship is insane right," Abby wrote.

"But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own personal relationship is insane, right?" Hudson responded.

Despite the backlash, both Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson do not care about what their romance looks like to outside people. They continue to remain as each other's strongest pillar of support.

