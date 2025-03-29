  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson flexes her brand-new keychain via latest IG post

Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson flexes her brand-new keychain via latest IG post

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Mar 29, 2025 10:30 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, continue to spend time together in the offseason. The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach is gearing up for a new chapter in his coaching career at the collegiate level. He took over as the North Carolina Tar Heels for the upcoming season.

Ad

On Friday, Jordon Hudson posted an Instagram story of celebrating the 3-28 day with Bill Belichick. She also showed off a custom keychain she got from Boston Sports Co.

The keychain signified the 3-28 day, referring to the Patriots' historic comeback in Super Bowl LI. Hudson accompanied the story with a caption, saying that it's the best keychain in her collection.

"SHOUT OUT @BOSTONSPORTSCO For giving me arguably the greatest keychain of all time," Hudson wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Jordon Hudson&#039;s IG story
Jordon Hudson's IG story

3-28 Day is etched in the minds of New England Patriots fans. It refers to their triumph during the 2016 season. Bill Belichick led the Patriots to a showdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Ad

The Falcons dominated in the first half, securing a 28-3 lead over Belichick's team. However, it wasn't enough to fuse the fire within the Patriots team, as now-retired NFL legend Tom Brady led his team to an epic comeback.

Eventually, Bill Belichick and Co. emerged victorious 34-28, with Belichick lifting his fifth Lombardi Trophy with the franchise. They went on to win another Super Bowl championship during the 2018 season before Belichick mutually parted ways with the Patriots in January 2024.

Ad

Skip Bayless' wife criticized Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson

Earlier this month, Jordon Hudson shared a few beach day yoga snaps with the UNC coach, which received a lot of criticism online because of the couple's age gap.

NFL analyst Skip Bayless' wife, Ernestine Sclafani, didn't mince words when discussing Belichick and Hudson's relationship. On Sunday's episode of her husband's show, she shared her thoughts on the situation.

Ad
"I don't care how old someone is and how old the person is, they're dating," Sclafani said. "That is not the issue here. Saturday night, I'm looking at my phone on Yahoo. There has to be at least seven stories about Bill Belichick and his girlfriend. Here's the pic on Yahoo. ... There's Bill Belichick with his girlfriend. He's on his back, and she's doing a yoga position on the beach.
Ad
"Why do you have to flaunt this? That's the problem I have. I don't care that they're dating, and maybe they're happy and maybe they're in love, which is great. It's just this constant, 'in your face', and he look so uncomfortable." (TS-0:20 onwards)

youtube-cover

Belichick was also criticized for reportedly making his girlfriend a part of his official coaching work. Will this criticism have an effect on how the Tar Heels perform under him during the upcoming season?

North Carolina Tar Heels Fans? Check out the latest North Carolina Tar Heels depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी