Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson flexes her brand-new keychain via latest IG post

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, continue to spend time together in the offseason. The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach is gearing up for a new chapter in his coaching career at the collegiate level. He took over as the North Carolina Tar Heels for the upcoming season.

Ad

On Friday, Jordon Hudson posted an Instagram story of celebrating the 3-28 day with Bill Belichick. She also showed off a custom keychain she got from Boston Sports Co.

The keychain signified the 3-28 day, referring to the Patriots' historic comeback in Super Bowl LI. Hudson accompanied the story with a caption, saying that it's the best keychain in her collection.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"SHOUT OUT @BOSTONSPORTSCO For giving me arguably the greatest keychain of all time," Hudson wrote.

Ad

Trending

Jordon Hudson's IG story

3-28 Day is etched in the minds of New England Patriots fans. It refers to their triumph during the 2016 season. Bill Belichick led the Patriots to a showdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Ad

The Falcons dominated in the first half, securing a 28-3 lead over Belichick's team. However, it wasn't enough to fuse the fire within the Patriots team, as now-retired NFL legend Tom Brady led his team to an epic comeback.

Eventually, Bill Belichick and Co. emerged victorious 34-28, with Belichick lifting his fifth Lombardi Trophy with the franchise. They went on to win another Super Bowl championship during the 2018 season before Belichick mutually parted ways with the Patriots in January 2024.

Ad

Skip Bayless' wife criticized Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson

Earlier this month, Jordon Hudson shared a few beach day yoga snaps with the UNC coach, which received a lot of criticism online because of the couple's age gap.

NFL analyst Skip Bayless' wife, Ernestine Sclafani, didn't mince words when discussing Belichick and Hudson's relationship. On Sunday's episode of her husband's show, she shared her thoughts on the situation.

Ad

"I don't care how old someone is and how old the person is, they're dating," Sclafani said. "That is not the issue here. Saturday night, I'm looking at my phone on Yahoo. There has to be at least seven stories about Bill Belichick and his girlfriend. Here's the pic on Yahoo. ... There's Bill Belichick with his girlfriend. He's on his back, and she's doing a yoga position on the beach.

Ad

"Why do you have to flaunt this? That's the problem I have. I don't care that they're dating, and maybe they're happy and maybe they're in love, which is great. It's just this constant, 'in your face', and he look so uncomfortable." (TS-0:20 onwards)

Belichick was also criticized for reportedly making his girlfriend a part of his official coaching work. Will this criticism have an effect on how the Tar Heels perform under him during the upcoming season?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback