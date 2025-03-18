"This isn't gonna work": Jason Whitlock's blunt reality check to Bill Belichick after his photoshoot with 24YO GF goes viral

Bill Belichick is back in the game after a season away. Now, as the head coach of North Carolina's football program, his relationship with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is in the public eye. The couple recently posted pictures together on the beach, drawing a lot of attention.

Talk show host Jason Whitlock is skeptical of the relationship between Belichick, 72, and Hudson, 24. During Monday's episode of the "Fearless with Jason Whitlock Podcast," he said:

"This is a mistake. I keep going back over and over and over again. This isn't going to work. This is going to be a massive flop. This guy, he's lost his mind." [1:04.32]

Whitlock's guest, Steve Kim, considered the effect it might have on Belichick while scheming his Tar Heels up next fall.

"Can you imagine what the student sections are gonna do with that picture in college? Because it's a different crowd," Kim said. "That right there, I guarantee you, every ACC school student body has gone to Kinko's and probably made thousands of those pictures. ... Bill Belichick, one of the tenets of the Patriot Way, Jason, was, 'Don't say anything or do anything that is bulletin board material.'

"Jason, that's the biggest bulletin board material I've ever seen a coach give to student bodies across the conference."

Why did Bill Belichick take the job at North Carolina?

Michael Lombardi joined North Carolina as general manager of the program alongside Bill Belichick. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" in December, he said:

"I know this: Coach Belichick knows exactly what he wants to do with this program. and in that document ... is exactly what the Patriot Way was all about."

Bill O'Brien had an idea as to why Bill Belichick decided to take over for the Tar Heels rather than continue his storied coaching career in the NFL.

"He missed coaching, and he wanted a chance to build his own program and do it his way," O'Brien said. "That's hard to do in the NFL nowadays because you have partnerships with a GM and an owner. Bill's always done it his way, his program."

Belichick takes over in Chapel Hill after 24 seasons as the head coach of the New England Patriots. While in Foxboro, he racked up 17 AFC East division titles, 13 AFC Championship game appearances, and won six Super Bowls. He won the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year honor three times.

