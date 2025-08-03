  • home icon
  • Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson seemingly unhappy with Browns insider taking shot at UNC HC over romance with 24 y/o, reposts tweet

By Neha Joshi
Modified Aug 03, 2025 18:55 GMT
Image Credit: Jordon Husdon (@jordon/Instagram)
When Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson went public with their relationship in 2024, they were met with negative comments from fans and sports analysts. The latest person to fire off a zinger at the former Patriots coach and the national champion cheerleader is Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

The journalist took a brutal shot at the coach and his relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend. Cabot attended the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, where she received the Bill Nunn Memorial Award and took the stage to give her speech.

She began by recounting how she covered the Browns in 1991, and Belichick was hired as the head coach that year.

“Bill Belichick was the first Browns coach I ever covered,” Cabot said. “You see, if you start out with Bill Belichick, no one can rattle you after that. If Bill didn’t like something I wrote, he’d call and yell at me. If you asked a dumb question, he’d call you out. Eventually, I had to learn to stand up to him. During one of those yelling matches, I told him, if you don’t have the ‘footballs’ to say that to the guys, then don’t say it to me. Bam.
“But now, I totally understand why Bill gave me such a hard time. I was 28 at the time, and he just couldn’t relate to a woman that old.”
While her jokes made the attendees laugh, many fans on the internet didn't reciprocate the same way.

An X user commented:

"Not much of a laugh. No wonder so many have contempt for the media, especially those who want to be the story rather than roprt on the story."

Hudson, who has distanced herself from any discussions involving her and her 73-year-old boyfriend, reposted the tweet on her official X account, likely showing disregard for Cabot's comments.

Jordon Hudson reposted the tweet.
Charles Barkley says the media is using Jordon Hudson to get to Bill Belichick

This was not the first time that a media personality has spoken out against Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson. Three months ago, Hudson was under fire for allegedly storming out of a CBS interview and also reportedly trying to control Bill Belichick's responses to the question of how they met.

After that, many condemned her behaviour and even advised her not to meddle in the football icons' business. In fact, the former Auburn legend Charles Barkley talked about the Tar Heels' highly publicized relationship.

“She (Hudson) needs to stand down,” Barkley said on ESPN's "Pardon My Take" episode (from 1:09:41 to 1:10:34). “I struggle whether to call coach (Belichick), and I prefer to stay out of people’s personal (business), but she’s got to stand down.
“Because you got to understand something. They’re using her to get to Bill and she has to understand that because people don’t like Bill, and he deserves some blame for that, because the way he treated the media. Now, the way it ended in New England, they want to get him back.
“So they’re using her to get to him. I just hope he’s successful, because he’s a great dude. He’s the greatest pro football coach ever, because Coach (Nick) Saban is the greatest college coach ever. I want to see him finish on a high note, that’s my number one concern. I want to see him finish on a high note.”
Belichick is set to make his college football coaching debut in the upcoming season.

About the author
Neha Joshi

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

