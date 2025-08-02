“He just couldn’t relate to woman that old”: Browns insider takes subtle dig at Bill Belichick over dating 24YO Jordon Hudson 

A longtime Cleveland Browns sports writer recently poked some fun at Bill Belichick and her dealings with him years ago. Mary Kay Cabot has been covering the team since 1991, and Belichick coached the Browns from 1991 until 1995.

Ad

Cabot was given the Bill Nunn Memorial Award on Friday for her distinguished contribution to the game. In her acceptance speech, the Browns journalist said:

“Now I totally understand why Bill gave me such a hard time. I was 28 at the time and he just couldn’t relate to a woman that old.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Belichick made headlines in June 2024 when it was reported that he was dating Jordon Hudson. Hudson is a former University of Bridgewater cheerleader, who was the first runner-up in the Miss Maine pageant that same year. She was 24 years old when that story came out last year, while Belichick was 72.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to Cabot, the current University of North Carolina coach would call and yell at her if she published any articles that he didn’t like. There was much negativity surrounding the Browns when Belichick was in charge, as they had four losing seasons during his tenure.

Belichick seemed to learn a lot from that experience, though, leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, while being named the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year three times.

Ad

At her Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday, Cabot became only the second reporter from the Cleveland Plain Dealer to win the prestigious Bill Nunn Memorial Award. The first was Chuck Heaton, the father of actress Patricia Heaton, known for her role on shows like “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Middle.”

Bill Belichick is eligible for the Hall of Fame next year

Though Bill Belichick's first NFL coaching experience wasn’t what he’d hoped, the man born in Nashville, Tennessee, could see his face enshrined in Canton soon.

Ad

In 2026, he will be eligible for the Hall of Fame, and given how dominant the Patriots were with him in charge, he stands a pretty good chance of getting in on the first ballot.

Another big-name coach, though, is also eligible for that honor next year and could get in before the ex-Pats coach, according to Yahoo Sports' Travis Wakeman on Saturday. Wakeman wrote that Mike Shanahan, who guided the Denver Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998, could "at the top of the list" to enter the HOF.

Shanahan was the first coach to defeat Belichick and Tom Brady in the postseason when Denver claimed a 27-13 win in the Divisional Round in 2006. Shanahan collected 170 wins in his illustrious NFL coaching career. Meanwhile, Belichick has nearly twice as many at 333 wins, which puts him No. 2 on that list behind Don Shula (347 wins).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.