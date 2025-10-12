Bill Simmons drags Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant's horrible career ends to defend Bill Belichick's legacy amid embarrassing UNC stint

Bill Belichick's debut campaign as the head coach of UNC has been underwhelming so far. In five games, he has managed to only muster a 2-3 record, raising questions about his fit at Chapel Hill.

Bill Simmons took to social media to share his thoughts on Bill Belichick's stint with the North Carolina Tar Heels. He tried to defend the six-time Super Bowl champion's legacy by comparing the situation to the latter years of NBA stars Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. He believes that despite his poor stint with UNC, his previous success in the NFL will not be tarnished.

"Nothing that happens to him at North Carolina. ... is going to change everything be did wen he was with the Patriots and all the stuff he did in the NFL," Simmon said on his podcast. "It doesn't really matter. ... We don't even know what a legacy is, because think about some of the greatest players, coaches we've had over, you know, the last 100 plus tears of professional sports."

"Do you care that Michael Jordan played for the Washington Wizards for two years didn't make the playoffs either year? This happens over and over again. ... Nobody remembers the last couple years when Kobe was on the Lakers and they don't win anything, and the team was a complete train wreck. It doesn't matter."

"So when I hear about like, 'is this gonna hurt Belichick's legacy?' Look, it's not awesome. I'm not going backflips about it. But ultimately, it's not gonna change what happened the 2000s and the 2010s. It doesn't change what we thought about Belichick and Brady together as a tanndem."

Last week, the North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a 38-10 loss at the hands of the Clemson Tigers. Following this defeat, Bill Belichick is now on a two-game winning streak heading into his next game with the team.

CFB insider drops update on Bill Belichick firing rumors amid disappointing 2-3 record with UNC

Following an underwhelming start to his collegiate coaching campaign, the rumor mill has been churning about how the program could potentially fire Bill Belichick.

On Saturday, college football insider Diana Russini provided an update on the UNC coach's hot seat situation. He stated that despite the disappointing start to the season, Belichick has no plans of leaving Chapel Hill.

"Belichick has told those close to him that he loves coaching at the college level," Russini said via The Athletic. "More than that, he believes they're building something meaningful at UNC. ... Lombardi is fully on the same page."

The Tar Heels are next scheduled to take on the California Golden Bears on Oct. 17.

