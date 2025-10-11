"I want Bill Belichick out of college football": Dave Portnoy minces no words about UNC HC's fate after jittery start to 2025

Bill Belichick has not had a great start as UNC's coach. The Tar Heels have lost three of their opening five games this season, which has put Belichick under some pressure. Amid North Carolina's jittery start to the 2025 season, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has called for Belichick not to continue coaching at the collegiate level. “I think this experiment will be done,&quot; Portnoy said on &quot;Fox Big Noon Kickoff&quot; on Saturday. I want Belichick out of college football. He’s my idol, he won me a ton of Super Bowls, (he’s) not a college guy.” The concerning part of Belichick's Tar Heels is that they have lost three games this year by 25 points or more. The heavy margin of defeats for UNC has raised some concerns among fans. Belichick established himself as one of the best coaches in the NFL. He led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins. Belichick also won two Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.UNC hired Belichick in December 2024. He signed a five-year, $50 million contract to coach the program. Bill Belichick's UNC will face Cal in Week 8 of 2025 college football season North Carolina HC Bill Belichick - Source: GettyBill Belichick's UNC has a BYE in Week 7. However, the Tar Heels will return to action on Friday, when they travel to face Cal. The UNC vs. California game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET from California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC WestAlso Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdownAlso Read: &quot;Nastiest thing ever heard&quot;: Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC