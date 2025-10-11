  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "I want Bill Belichick out of college football": Dave Portnoy minces no words about UNC HC's fate after jittery start to 2025

"I want Bill Belichick out of college football": Dave Portnoy minces no words about UNC HC's fate after jittery start to 2025

By Arnold
Modified Oct 11, 2025 18:17 GMT
Dave Portnoy minces no words about UNC HC
Dave Portnoy minces no words about UNC HC's fate after jittery start to 2025 (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Bill Belichick has not had a great start as UNC's coach. The Tar Heels have lost three of their opening five games this season, which has put Belichick under some pressure.

Ad

Amid North Carolina's jittery start to the 2025 season, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has called for Belichick not to continue coaching at the collegiate level.

“I think this experiment will be done," Portnoy said on "Fox Big Noon Kickoff" on Saturday. I want Belichick out of college football. He’s my idol, he won me a ton of Super Bowls, (he’s) not a college guy.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The concerning part of Belichick's Tar Heels is that they have lost three games this year by 25 points or more. The heavy margin of defeats for UNC has raised some concerns among fans.

Belichick established himself as one of the best coaches in the NFL. He led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins. Belichick also won two Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

Ad

UNC hired Belichick in December 2024. He signed a five-year, $50 million contract to coach the program.

Bill Belichick's UNC will face Cal in Week 8 of 2025 college football season

North Carolina HC Bill Belichick - Source: Getty
North Carolina HC Bill Belichick - Source: Getty

Bill Belichick's UNC has a BYE in Week 7. However, the Tar Heels will return to action on Friday, when they travel to face Cal.

Ad

The UNC vs. California game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET from California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications