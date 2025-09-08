Billy Napier’s buyout revealed: What Florida owes if they cut ties with their head coach

Florida coach Billy Napier is at risk of being fired after an 18-16 home loss to South Florida on Saturday. It was a game where the Gators entered as 18.5-point favorites. The defeat was unexpected and frustration among fans is growing.

However, there are financial implications involved with firing him. Napier’s contract includes a hefty buyout clause. If Florida chooses to fire him after the 2025 season, the university would owe him 85% of the remaining value on his contract, which runs through 2028. That amounts to approximately $20.4 million, according to Bleacher Report.

About $9.7 million would be due within 30 days of termination and the remaining balance would be paid out over time. Unlike some coaching contracts, Napier’s deal has no offset clause, meaning Florida owes the full amount, even if he finds another job.

If the Gators wait another year, the buyout drops to around $13 million in 2026 and $6.1 million in 2027.

Billy Napier’s Florida faces a tougher schedule ahead

Billy Napier is 20-20 through his tenure at Florida. While an 8-5 season last year came against one of the toughest schedules in the country, that goodwill has evaporated. The loss to USF, an unranked team that hadn’t beaten a ranked opponent on the road since 2011, was quite unexpected.

Despite some preseason optimism, especially around freshman quarterback DJ Lagway, the Gators were unable to deliver a win. This was Florida’s worst non-Southeastern Conference home loss since the 2013 defeat to Georgia Southern, a game that contributed to the downfall of former coach Will Muschamp. Similarly, Dan Mullen’s tenure unraveled after a 2021 loss to South Carolina.

Napier’s job security could hinge on how the team performs over the next few weeks. Florida faces a hard schedule with matchups against No. 3-ranked LSU, No. 5 Miami, No. 7 Texas, No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 6 Georgia.

With wins over a few top-ranked teams could buy Napier more time and support. But if the Gators continue to underperform, athletic director Scott Stricklin may have no choice but to consider a coaching change.

