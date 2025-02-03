"Bluest of blue blood programs": CFB fans amazed by Michigan's supremacy at Super Bowl before Chiefs vs Eagles faceoff

The Michigan Wolverines under ex-coach Jim Harbaugh were the undefeated College Football Playoff national champions of the 2023 season. Harbaugh then joined the Los Angeles Chargers, leading to the program promoting Sherrone Moore as his replacement. However, Moore could not help the Wolverines to another natty title in the 2024 season.

While they get back to the drawing board to strategize for next season, fans of the program have another reason to celebrate.

As the Super Bowl LIX showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles draws closer, 'uofmcoverage' shared a post on X which stated that the Wolverines have the most players participating in the Super Bowl over the years with a total of 130 representations. The second-best team was the Miami Hurricanes with 125 players followed by the USC Trojans with 124.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts and react to this achievement by the program.

"Bluest of blue blood program," one fan said.

"Michigan builds them differently," another fan commented.

"This info is incorrect we should be way higher," this fan boasted.

"Literally not a single university of Michigan player has ever played in a Super Bowl," another fan argued.

"It's lonely at the top," this fan commented.

"Warms my heart," one fan said.

As the Chiefs and Eagles gear up for the Super Bowl, there are five former Michigan players in the mix this year as well.

This includes DE Mike Danna and LB Joshua Uche for the Chiefs and DE Brandon Graham, OL Trevor Keegan and FB Ben VanSumeren for the Eagles. Another interesting fact to add is that this will be the 11th consecutive year that an ex-Wolverines player wins the Lombardi trophy.

Greg McElroy grades Sherrone Moore's debut campaign with Michigan

On Monday's episode of "Always College Football," CFB insider Greg McElroy gave his verdict on Sherrone Moore's debut campaign with the Wolverines. According to him, the program was already not a competitor for the playoffs because of the lack of talent on its roster. But McElroy gave credit to Moore where credit was due and graded him with a B+.

"I told you in the preseason, I didn't think Michigan was gonna have a great year," McElroy said. "They lost too many pieces. There was too much uncertainty at the QB position. But I did not anticipate that level of regression offensively.

"Some of the decisions made by Sherrone Moore throughout the year, he didn't ace the test, it was far from flawless, but it was far from majorly flawed as well. They killed Northwestern ... Then they shock Ohio State in Columbus as a massive underdog.

"You just beat Ohio State. Ohio State's about to go win the national championship. You just beat Ohio State in Columbus. It doesn't get any better than that. Well, you make things a little better by beating Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl." (TS- 43:00 onwards)

The Michigan Wolverines have made some good advances in recruiting this offseason. They managed to flip the commitment of five-star QB prospect Bryce Underwood from LSU. Apart from this, they also recruited five-star OT Andrew Babola and 13 other four-star prospects for the upcoming season.

