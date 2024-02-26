Bo Nix ended his collegiate stint on a high and is a top prospect going into this year's NFL draft. He almost won the Heisman in his final year as the quarterback for the Oregon Ducks, taking the team into the Pac-12 championship game.

While the draft is just a few months away, he crossed a personal milestone and turned 24 on Sunday.

Nix’s wife, Izzy Nix, took to Instagram to share a snippet of the celebration in their household, with the QB in the frame.

“ILY birthday boy!!!!!!!!!” Izzy wrote in her Instagram story while tagging her husband.

Izzy shared a snap of her husband, Bo Nix, on his birthday.

In the photo, the 2023 Heisman finalist was surrounded by chocolates and candies. A balloon with ‘Happy Birthday’ on it could be seen in the background of Nix, who wore a plain navy blue t-shirt and gray trousers for the occasion.

The couple met while studying at Auburn University, where Nix began his career as a college football quarterback in 2019. Izzy, who went by Izzy Smoke back then, was a part of the Tigers cheer squad.

They got engaged in 2021 and got married the next year. Izzy has been a big support for the football star, both in Auburn and then in Eugene.

Bo Nix and the 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft is quite interesting as it is a quarterback-heavy draft class with various teams in need of signal callers to take the franchise forward.

Bo Nix has shown his mettle in the college field, with only one team getting the better of his Ducks in the 2023 season. They were the No. 2 Washington Huskies, who beat Oregon twice in the year.

According to Joel Klatt, that might be enough to get him a call on the first day of the draft in Detroit on April 25.

Klatt placed him as the 12th overall pick in the draft, going to the Denver Broncos. Sean Payton needs a new quarterback to mold, having benched Russell Wilson as they missed the playoffs in the 2023 NFL season.

Who will eventually pick up Bo Nix in the draft? Share your thoughts in the comments.